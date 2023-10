The Weights & Dimensions Law Is Crucial To Accelerating Zero-Emission Truck Sales

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News

In July 2023, the European Commission published the ‘Greening Freight Transport’ package, with the aim of making freight transport more sustainable. Trucks play a major role in EU road transport emissions. Although they only represent 2% of vehicles on the road, they account for nearly 30% of emissions. If the EU is to achieve its 2050 climate neutrality target, the EU truck fleet needs to be rapidly decarbonized.

Zero-emission trucks (ZEVs) can however be heavier and take more space than internal combustion vehicles (ICE). In 2019, they were therefore allowed to weigh 2 tonnes more in some use cases. While this was sufficient for urban and most regional delivery trucks, some ZEV designs for long-distance trucking require more weight, as they are fitted with heavier batteries. Within the package, the review of the Weights and Dimensions (W&D) Directive aims to grant this further weight increase to ZEVs. In this paper, T&E outlines how, by providing non-monetary incentives for zero-emission trucks and buses, the W&D Directive is critical to stimulate zero-emission vehicle demand and steer investments. The Directive further offers a – currently untabbed – opportunity to limit the growth of SUV and pick-up truck sales in the light-duty market segment.

Position paper

Republished from Transport & Environment.