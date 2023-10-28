Connect with us

Photo by Kyle Field | CleanTechnica

Spain’s New Energy & Climate Plan: Facts, Figures & Recommendations for Transport

Spainʼs NECP would deliver strong emissions reductions in 2030 outperforming its national climate target set under EU law.

Spain is on the right path to clean transport’s energy via electrification and to make the transport system more energy efficient through modal shift and less mobility. However, some room for improvement remains.

Spain has wisely included in the draft NECP the decision of eliminating soy and palm biofuels in 2025 but it still has to be approved.

It is also setting lower caps on first-generation biofuels and opting to electrify transport.

However, the NECP wrongly maintains that the road freight sector is a difficult sector to decarbonize through direct electrification, which is flatly wrong. In addition, it still relies on LNG and biomethane for ships undermining the national e-ammonia and e-methanol production potential.

There is insufficient evidence that the planned measures will enable Spain to catch-up with delays accumulated in the electrification of road transport.

The Plan contains a good level of information, lists which measures are additional to the old NECP and identifies the national authorities responsible for the implementation of the policy or measure. However, it is not always clear from the Plan which governance structure is in place to monitor the delivery of what is planned. Nonetheless some good governance examples can be found (e.g. the establishment of a task force for the charging infrastructure deployment).

Read more from our attached briefing.

Download the briefing

Courtesy of Transport & Environment.

Related but disappointing news in Italy:

Italy’s new Energy & Climate Plan: facts, figures and recommendations for transport

The updated NECP reveals insufficient emissions reductions, inefficient energy choices, a green investment gap, and flawed governance.

Despite the claim that underachievement is due to the unrealistic targets of the old Plan, Italy is the master of its misfortunes. One reason for these insufficiencies is that Italy is proceeding blindfolded without a long-term vision on decarbonization. The absence of a national climate neutrality target and a national climate law might explain the scarce sense of direction, coherence, and consistency across the NECP.

The lack of an overall strategy is perfectly reflected in the country’s difficulty in properly planning the use of energy resources and vectors in the various components of the transport sector.

The main symptom of Italy’s backwardness can be seen in the situation of road transport. There are a few good elements in the Plan. But Italy is betting on the wrong horses for its future energy mix, especially in transport.

The good news is that Italy is still on time to take a U-turn. Read more from our attached briefing.

Download the briefing

 
Community Solar Benefits & Growth

Transport & Environment’s (T&E) vision is a zero-emission mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impacts on our health, climate and environment. Created over 30 years ago, we have shaped some of Europe’s most important environmental laws.

