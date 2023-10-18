Connect with us

CleanTechnica
electric semi trucks
eCascadia image courtesy of Freightliner.

Batteries

7 Myths About Fuels & Electric Trucks From The Oil & Gas Industry

To prolong the life of the combustion engine and keep a market for their fuels, the industry has been pushing biofuels and synthetic fuels while trying to discredit electric trucks.

Published

The European Union is currently revising its CO2 standards for heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs). This regulation will irreversibly cut the trucking sector’s dependence on diesel. As a result, the oil and gas (O&G) industry is eager to create room for so-called ‘alternative fuels’ in the new law, in spite of the opposition from most truckmakers. To make their case, the O&G industry has been spreading myths to shed a positive light on biofuels and synthetic fuels and to discredit electric trucks.

This briefing aims to debunk the most common myths on trucks included in three recent publications from fuels groups: the European Research Institute for Gas and Energy Innovation’s (ERIG) study on renewable long-haul transport (the ReHaul report), Concawe’s lifecycle analysis HDV comparator tool, and UNITI’s compilation of 17 factsheets about e-fuels. We focus on three different types of fuels: e-diesel (a so-called “e-fuel”), Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (so-called “renewable diesel,” or HVO) and biomethane, as these are the alternatives to zero-emission trucks most touted by the O&G industry.

1. Seeing fuels through rose-tinted glasses

Myth 1. “Sustainable biofuels and e-fuels are plentiful.”

Myth 2. “Biofuels and e-fuels are cleaner than battery-electric trucks.”

Myth 3. “Biofuels and e-fuels are cheap.”

2. Making electric trucks look dirty

Myth 4. “Batteries need to be replaced during the lifetime of the truck.”

Myth 5. “Heavy batteries lead to lower payloads.”

Myth 6. “Electric trucks are charged with dirty electricity.”

Myth 7. “Battery production causes high CO2 emissions.”

FULL BRIEFING HERE: 7 Myths Briefing

Courtesy of Transport & Environment

 
Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Transport & Environment’s (T&E) vision is a zero-emission mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impacts on our health, climate and environment. Created over 30 years ago, we have shaped some of Europe’s most important environmental laws.

