Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of State Bicycle Co.

Bicycles

State Bicycle’s New 6061 Black Label v3 Bike Offers Singlespeed & Fixie Fun For City Cycling

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

With electric bikes popping up all over these days, it’s easy to forget the original clean and green micromobility option — a straight-up bicycle, or as Jo calls them, “acoustic” bicycles. I prefer the term ‘analog’ bicycle myself, but no matter what you call them, a traditional 2-wheeler with no electric motor or battery is still quite an efficient way to get around.

While there are number of advantages to riding an e-bike, such as being able to keep up with faster riders with less effort, the ability to cover longer distances and ride up steeper hills with ease, the decreased stress on joints and muscles that comes with a battery-powered bicycle, all while still getting the health benefits of cycling, there are also some disadvantages. Modern e-bikes keep getting bigger and heavier, so if you’ve got to haul one up or down stairs, or fit one inside your vehicle, or lift one onto a bike rack, it can be an issue if the e-bike weighs in at 60 pounds or more.

“E-bikes made a ton of sense for a population that found itself more or less forced outdoors after years of doom-scrolling and commuting to and from work. They got people outside, gave them a little exercise, and by-and-large enabled them to experience all the joys of riding a bicycle without the nagging strains and pains of middle age. And, unlike many trends of the early pandemic (how many of you still have an active sourdough starter?), e-bikes have hung on — in some small part because they’re practical, but in some larger part because they are genuinely a blast to ride.

“But now, a few years and a quite few miles into the two-wheeled habit, some of us are feeling a little better about ourselves. We have fewer aches and pains after long rides, we’re a bit stronger than we used to be, a bit fitter. Not all of us, of course — but some of us … and those e-bikes? We’re finding ourselves twisting the throttle less and less on the way to the Piggly Wiggly, we’re asking ourselves if this is really the best use of all that lithium, and we’re finding that a 60 or 70 or 96 lb. e-bike is kind of a hassle to get on a bike rack or out to a trail.” – Jo Borrás

If you’re looking for a truly emissions-free transportation option, and one that has a much lighter environmental footprint, you might want to take a step back from the field of heavy, high tech, all-the-bells-and-whistles-and-apps, 28 mph electric bikes and opt for a hip old-school bike like the latest in the Black Label Series from State Bicycle Co.

The 6061 Black Label v3, a lightweight (18 lb) city cycle built on an aluminum frame with a carbon fiber fork, comes with a flip-flop hub so you can ride it as either a singlespeed or a fixed gear bike, and with a choice of either a wide riser handlebar or compact drop bars. This bike is not just a looker, either, as it’s designed for “performance-focused urban cycling,” so it lends itself well to a variety of riding experiences.

“Responding to the growing demand for versatility in urban cycling, the lightweight 6061 aluminum Black Label v3 with carbon fork now supports up to a 38c tire, opening up a world of possibilities for riders. Whether it’s smooth tarmac, rugged city streets, or even a little tracklocross the v3 is ready to conquer it all. With a tapered head tube and featuring full carbon fork, the Black Label Series is a stiff and responsive ride.”

The 6061 Black Label v3 is available as a complete bike for $749, or as just the frame for $429. Check it out at State Bicycle Co.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:
Written By

Derek lives in southwestern New Mexico and digs bicycles, simple living, fungi, organic gardening, sustainable lifestyle design, bouldering, and permaculture. He loves fresh roasted chiles, peanut butter on everything, and buckets of coffee.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

State Bicycle Co., 4130 flat bar State Bicycle Co., 4130 flat bar

Bicycles

State Bicycle Co. 4130 “Acoustic” — CleanTechnica Tested

Consider this the first episode of "E-bikes Unplugged" from CleanTechnica.

August 1, 2023
Aventon Sinch Folding E-Bike Aventon Sinch Folding E-Bike

Bicycles

Aventon Sinch Folding E-Bike — CleanTechnica Tested

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! I’ve had the chance to ride a few...

July 8, 2023
The first ever ChatGPT-equipped bicycle is released The first ever ChatGPT-equipped bicycle is released

Bicycles

ChatGPT Comes To The Urtopia Fusion E-bike

Does the world really need a ChatGPT enabled e-bike that shares your biometric and location data with a 3rd party? It's got one!

July 5, 2023

Bicycles

Himiway Expands Its Lineup With A Solid Electric Commuter Bike

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Himiway has made a name for itself in...

May 22, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.