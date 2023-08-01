State Bicycle Co. 4130 “Acoustic” — CleanTechnica Tested

State Bicycle Co. recently announced a fresh set of updates for its excellent 4130 All-Road flat-bar bicycle that includes a significant brake upgrade, a new, buttery-smooth rear derailleur, and an eye-catching new color scheme with a Tiffany green colorway (above) that was right up my alley. I simply had to have it, but “acoustic” bikes aren’t really our thing at CleanTechnica — which got me thinking: why don’t we cover more bicycles!?

A Bit of Context

Since the first wave of pandemic lockdowns hit in the spring of 2020, CleanTechnica has been absolutely inundated with e-bikes. I mean that both figuratively, in the sense that there are literally hundreds of brands of e-bikes and thousands of specific models, and literally, in the sense that I’ve personally reviewed not less than ten (10) e-bikes. Add in reviews from Kyle, Tina, Derek, Paul, Jennifer, and … well, you get the idea.

E-bikes made a ton of sense for a population that found itself more or less forced outdoors after years of doom-scrolling and commuting to and from work. They got people outside, gave them a little exercise, and by-and-large enabled them to experience all the joys of riding a bicycle without the nagging strains and pains of middle age. And, unlike many trends of the early pandemic (how many of you still have an active sourdough starter?), e-bikes have hung on — in some small part because they’re practical, but in some larger part because they are genuinely a blast to ride.

But now, a few years and a quite few miles into the two-wheeled habit, some of us are feeling a little better about ourselves. We have fewer aches and pains after long rides, we’re a bit stronger than we used to be, a bit fitter. Not all of us, of course — but some of us … and those e-bikes? We’re finding ourselves twisting the throttle less and less on the way to the Piggly Wiggly, we’re asking ourselves if this is really the best use of all that lithium, and we’re finding that a 60 or 70 or 96 lb. e-bike is kind of a hassle to get on a bike rack or out to a trail.

Where do we go from here, then?

There are a number of options ranging from folding e-bike to “beefier bike rack” to bigger vehicle to get your bike to the trail — but me? I’d decided to go the “proper bicycle” route, and was teetering on the brink of decision-making when that black and green State 4130 pushed me over the edge. And let me tell you this: I should have jumped sooner.

The Bike, Itself

For 2023, State Bicycle Co.’s 4130 gets all-new mineral oil hydraulic disc brakes to provide exceptional braking modulation and heat management for long descents or heavily loaded stops, while the new rear derailleur features an internally adjustable clutch to keep the chain in place “even when things get extra rowdy,” according to the official copy.

I can’t speak to the rowdiness, but I can speak to the fact that the 4130 feels like an exceptionally high-end piece of cyclery, despite its $899 starting price. Compared to my brother-in-law’s Trek Domane AL 2 (which, at $1129, does not have disc brakes as standard, let alone hydraulic ones), the State feels heavier, sure, but every bit as flickable, and the State’s chain drive is quieter, if not noticeably smoother — and that bike also lacks the State’s rack-ready front forks.

For me, State’s 4130 All-Road seemed like a no-brainer. In a broader sense, though, the next logical step for a cyclist who is past their first or second electric bicycle and who’s ready to stop hiding behind the electronic amplification is to unplug and go fully acoustic … but that’s me. Check out the 4130’s official specs, below, then let us know what you think of the whole “electrons vs. Chevro-legs” angle in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

State Bicycle Co. 4130 Specs

Frame: 4130 Chromoly Steel with Thru-Axle Dropouts (142mm rear spacing) w/ 2 water bottle mounts, rear mounts for rack and/or fenders

4130 Chromoly Steel with Thru-Axle Dropouts (142mm rear spacing) w/ 2 water bottle mounts, rear mounts for rack and/or fenders Fork: 4130 Chromoly Steel with Thru-Axle Dropouts (100mm fork spacing)

​and 5 sets of mounts for water bottles, accessories, fenders, or racks, or add the Carbon Fiber “Monster Fork” for $299.99

4130 Chromoly Steel with Thru-Axle Dropouts (100mm fork spacing) ​and 5 sets of mounts for water bottles, accessories, fenders, or racks, or add the Carbon Fiber “Monster Fork” for $299.99 Wheelset: 700c: Tubeless Capable Wheel Set w/ Vittoria Terreno Zero Tires, 38mm (tubeless ready) 650b: Tubeless Capable Wheel Set w/ Vittoria Barzo Tires, 2.1″ (53mm) EXTRA COST OPTION : Order a SECOND wheel set with tires and tubes, plus matching hubs, cassette, and brake rotors for $399.99.

Handlebars: ​ State Bicycle Co. Black Label Riser Bars

​ State Bicycle Co. Black Label Riser Bars Brakes: ​ State Bicycle Co. All-Road 1 Flat-Mount Hydraulic Disc. w/ 160mm Rotors (6-Bolt)

​ State Bicycle Co. All-Road 1 Flat-Mount Hydraulic Disc. w/ 160mm Rotors (6-Bolt) Drive train: ​ State Bicycle Co. All-Road 1 (1×11 Drive Train) w/ Trigger Shift Crank – State Bicycle Co. All-Road 1 (42t) Cassette – 11-42t All-New Adjustable Clutch Rear Derailleur

​ State Bicycle Co. All-Road 1 (1×11 Drive Train) w/ Trigger Shift

Original content from CleanTechnica; 4130 provided by State for the purposes of this review.

