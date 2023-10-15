Connect with us

Satin Rose Gold Credit: Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Tesla Offers Model Y & Model 3 OEM Wraps In 7 Colors

Tesla (TSLA) has updated its online store with the addition of a new service — OEM vehicle wraps for the Model 3 electric sedan and Model Y SUV.

Glacier Blue, courtesy of Tesla.

The OEM Tesla Model Y and Model 3 wraps are currently only available at the West Covina and Carlsbad Tesla Service Centers in California.

The automaker offers 7 pre-defined colors for the Model 3/Y wraps, which cost between $7,500 and $8,000 depending on the color option you choose. This cost includes the material and installation.

Here is the list of available Model Y/3 wrap colors and their cost:

Table: Tesla Model 3 and Model Y OEM wrap color names and their price.

The description of Tesla wraps on the company’s official parts and accessories shop website says:

“Wrap your Model 3 or Model Y in one of our premium Color Wraps, only available through Tesla. Offered in seven exclusive colors, this self-healing urethane-based film protects the paint beneath from chips, scratches and swirling.

“Purchase price includes cost of materials and installation. Current participating Tesla Service Centers include West Covina, CA and Carlsbad, CA.

Note: Available for 2023+ Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. You must be on the Tesla app version 4.23.0 or newer to purchase.

Glacier Blue, courtesy of Tesla.

Personally speaking, the Glacier Blue wrap (pictured above) is my favorite of the 7 colors Tesla is offering for both the Model 3 and Model Y. This reminds me of the Model 3 prototypes and some unicorn Model 3s in Silver from the early days of its launch. Tesla discontinued the Silver color soon after the launch.

Forest Green, courtesy of Tesla.

Forest Green is my 2nd favorite. The Crimson Red wrap is for those who have always wanted a fiery red Tesla but had to go with another color. But the wrap comes with a premium — $2,000 for the Red Multi-Coat color and $8,000 for the Crimson Red wrap. However, the wrap looks way better than the paint, IMO.

Crimson Red, courtesy of Tesla.

Satin Rose Gold, courtesy of Tesla.

Satin Stealth Black, courtesy of Tesla.

Tesla offering official wraps is not a new thing. The automaker originally started this service in China in 2020. Now Tesla is experimenting with a select few service centers, and if these wraps become popular among the Tesla community, the automaker might extend to other parts of North America as well.

The Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted with different wraps in the last few months in California. Tesla is most probably going to offer official Cybertruck wraps as it starts deliveries soon and its online configurator goes live.

Article originally published on Tesla Oracle. By @Iqtidar.

 
