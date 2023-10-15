Connect with us

Image Credit: Downtown Tampa Partnership

Tesla Model Y Low-Cost Ride Service Launched In Downtown Tampa

An organization named Downtown Area Shared Hubs (DASH) just launched a new low-cost ride service in downtown Tampa, Florida, using 6 electric Tesla Model Y SUVs. Riders can use an app on iPhones or Android phones to schedule short zero-emissions trips in seven downtown Tampa neighborhoods in the bright yellow Teslas. The Tampa neighborhoods where the fleet operates are the Channel District, River Arts District, Downtown Core, Water Street, Central Park, West Riverfront, and Tampa Heights. Up to four passengers can share each ride, and one ride is $2 per person.

A Tampa Downtown Partnership representative answered some questions about the new Tesla fleet for CleanTechnica.

Image credit: Downtown Tampa Partnership

Can riders ask questions and get answers about what to see and do in downtown Tampa?

Absolutely — here’s what we’ve said in a previous release:

Each DASH vehicle will be driven by a “driver-ambassador.” In addition to extensive safety and driving training, they will also complete in-depth training as an ambassador to Downtown’s seven unique neighborhoods. They’ll serve as experts on where to go and what to know about Downtown Tampa.

Driver-ambassadors will also serve as extra sets of eyes and ears in the city, able to quickly report any issues to maintenance staff or law enforcement.

Are the rides only for the 7 neighborhoods of downtown Tampa?

Yes.

Can one ride be a tour of several downtown neighborhoods?

Each ride is a trip from one hub to another hub (there are about 20 hubs across Downtown Tampa).

In downtown Tampa what is a hub location?

There are about 20 hubs spread throughout Tampa’s Downtown. When riders use the app to request a trip, the service identifies the appropriate hubs near where they are and where they’re going. The hubs are not physically marked by signs like a bus stop — they are identified by GPS, addresses, and intersections in the app. The hubs may shift as demand shifts while the service is being rolled out.

The cost for one ride is $2 per person?

Yes.

Can riders use the service to get to connecting public transportation such as bus and streetcar stops?

Most definitely. This is one of the prime concepts behind DASH.

Why was the Model Y chosen?

Price, battery type, and vehicle size.

 
Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

