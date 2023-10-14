Sales of vehicles year-over-year at BMW of North America have definitely been on the upswing. In the third quarter of 2023, BMW brand sales in the US brought in a 7.6% increase over the third quarter of 2022, and through the first 3 quarters of the year, the company experienced a 10.3% increase as compared to the same period last year. But it’s the automaker’s EV headlines that are making news.

BMW delivered 13,079 battery electric vehicles in Q3 in the US, setting a new quarterly benchmark for 15.6% of total BMW brand sales in the US. Through the first 3 quarters of 2023, BMW sold a total of 31,043 electric vehicles, which accounts for over 12% of total year-to-date sales volume. The BMW brand once again doubled its third-quarter deliveries of fully electric vehicles from the same period of last year (+100.3%), proudly noting that the company was “able to translate customer interest in its fully-electric products into dynamic growth.”

“Together with our dealer partners, we are happy with the result achieved in the first 3 quarters, but, more importantly, the strength of our product lineup positions us well for a strong finish to the year,” said Sebastian Mackensen, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “We offer a variety of different vehicles to meet our customers’ needs — from sedans and Sports Activity Vehicles to internal combustion and electric drivetrains — and we’re pleased to report that demand remains high.”

Since the beginning of the year, BMW has anticipated that the main growth drivers of its annual business would be its premium models and 100% battery electric vehicles (BEVs). BMW plans to deliver 2 million fully electric vehicles by 2025 and over 10 million such units by 2030.

Like rivals, BMW has been contending with global semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions, making it challenging to fulfill its orders. Nonetheless, BMW has unveiled its second-generation X2 coupé-SUV lineup, which includes a new electric variant — the BMW iX2. The second generation offers a somewhat more distinctive, sporty design. Its features include larger overall dimensions, a prominent coupé silhouette, advanced features for automated driving and parking, BMW iDrive, and BMW Operating System 9.

BMW recently announced that the new MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman are now fully electric, providing local emission-free driving. The first ever BMW i5 will begin arriving in US showrooms in the fourth quarter.

BMW at the Japan Mobility Show 2023: October 26–November 5

BMW will be foregrounding its electrification and digitization advances at the Japan Mobility Show 2023. This trade fair, which takes place in Tokyo at the Big Sight International Exhibition Center, will be the venue for the world premiere of the BMW X2. Making EV headlines will be its all electric variant, the BMW iX2.

The company refers to its endeavor into transportation electrification as the “ramp up of electric mobility and the introduction of locally emission free driving pleasure into new target groups.” The brand has at least one fully electric representative in all relevant model segments.

BMW will showcase its digital technologies in Tokyo, emphasizing the ways they can enhance the user experience. The upgraded BMW iDrive control/operation system with QuickSelect in the new BMW X2 introduces a wider offering of digital content for information and entertainment — the new BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades give customers access to innovative offerings in areas such as in-car gaming and video and audio streaming.

BMW says that its new electric coupé-SUV can gather up to 266 miles of travel on a single charge. The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 29 minutes using a 130kW DC charging station. Owners who prefer to charge at home can utilize a 11kW AC charger, which comes standard. A full charge will take about 6.5 hours, and a quicker 22kW AC charger, with full charge in just under 4 hours, is available for an upgrade on the options list.

Battery Plant Construction Begins in South Carolina

Construction of BMW’s high-voltage battery assembly plant in Woodruff, South Carolina, began October 5 with a ceremonial signing that celebrated the first steel to be erected at the site. After the signing, workers immediately installed the first beam and started construction on the state-of-the-art facility.

When completed in 2026, Plant Woodruff will produce the sixth-generation batteries for the company’s BEVs at nearby BMW Manufacturing. The Woodruff facility, located on 315 acres near the city, will be more than one million square feet in size and includes construction of a technology building and support buildings such as a cafeteria, fire department, and energy center with innovations built in around sustainability, flexibility, and digitalization.

More than 300 jobs will be created onsite with a continual opportunity to expand. It is part of the BMW Group’s “local for local” approach. The company will purchase battery cells for its EVs from partner AESC, which is building a new 30 GWh battery cell factory in Florence, South Carolina, with BMW as its first customer. Since 1992, BMW Group has invested nearly $12.4 billion in its South Carolina operations.

Altruism through Trees for Test Drives

BMW and Scenic America are renewing their successful reforestation partnership called the “Trees for Test Drives” initiative. Reconstruction efforts for fire damaged areas in the US run from October 16 to October 31. EV headlines will be capturing the opportunity for every EV test drive taken at a participating BMW Center in the US to result in 25 newly planted trees by Scenic America on behalf of BMW. Visitors to participating BMW Centers will have the opportunity to test drive the brand’s growing lineup of fully electric models, including the sporty BMW i4 Gran Coupe, the versatile BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle, and the range-topping BMW i7 flagship sedan.

The first-ever “Trees for Test Drives” campaign took place in April as part of Earth Day festivities. Through that program, 10,000 new trees were planted in fire-damaged areas. BMW more than doubled their amount of EV test drives through altruistic EV headlines.

In addition to the ecological benefits of reforestation, these initiatives contribute to the economic vitality of local communities by supporting jobs in tree planting, forest management, and related industries. This comprehensive approach includes not only the planting of trees but also the nurturing of healthy, well-functioning forest ecosystems that offer multiple ecological benefits, from clean air and water to recreational opportunities. Scenic America supports these efforts and recognizes that reforestation is a vital component of its broader conservation mission.