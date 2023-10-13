Connect with us

Electric delivery van in Paris. Image by Cynthia Shahan | CleanTechnica.

Clean Transport

Volvo Cars, Ford, Renault Group, IKEA, Others To Climate Commissioner: Electrify Corporate Fleets By 2030

Published

New Climate Commissioner Šefčovič has said that “the Commission will launch a public consultation in preparation for future action to accelerate the electrification of corporate fleets by 2030.” Over 40 organisations — including company fleets, consumer groups, and environmental organisations — call upon Šefčovič to deliver on his promise.

6 out of 10 cars sold in the EU are company cars, with those vehicles driving twice as much as private cars. The purchasing decisions of corporate fleets have far wider implications than just for that enterprise. Company cars tend to spend 3 to 5 years in a fleet before going into the used car market. With 8 out of 10 Europeans buying their cars in the used car market, this is a crucial channel for EU citizens.

Accelerating the transition towards electric vehicles beyond existing policies is a necessity to achieve transport’s net-zero and the 2040 climate target of -90%. As such, the faster fleets electrify their company cars, the faster more households will be able to access more affordable electric vehicles powered by clean European electricity, the faster we can reduce transport emissions. This is a win-win for climate and consumers.

Corporate fleets are in a great position to lead the way on electrification, with many already committed to fully transitioning their fleets by the end of the decade through Climate Group’s EV100 campaign. On a total cost of ownership basis, electric vehicles have the advantage over polluting vehicles meaning electrification makes strong business sense too. A regulatory framework would simply ensure that all fleets are playing their part.

That’s why the Platform for electromobility — the alliance of uniting automotive industries, NGOs, civil society and cities, the Europe’s leading consumer association and the leading global initiative bringing together fleets committed to electrification — are uniting and calling on you to:

  • Deliver on your promise to launch a public consultation by the end of this year at the very latest.
  • Limit the scope of the public consultation to legislative options to accelerate fleets electrification of at least 95% by 2030.
  • Include light commercial vehicles in the scope of this public consultation.
  • As part of this consultation come forward with a timeline for a swift adoption of this legislation.

List of members of the platform and co-signatories:

Read the Letter.

Courtesy of Transport & Environment.

 
Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Written By

Transport & Environment’s (T&E) vision is a zero-emission mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impacts on our health, climate and environment. Created over 30 years ago, we have shaped some of Europe’s most important environmental laws.

