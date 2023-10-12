Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Bicycles

What To Know About UL Certification For eBikes

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

There are approximately 1 million ebike companies out there now — or, at least, that’s how it feels. Whatever the number is, it can be hard to know how to choose quality ebikes at a good price and not end up buying a bike with inadequate quality or too high of a price. Well, as safety — and particularly the safety of batteries — has become a broader concern, one benefit of often-unfounded fears of battery fires has arisen: more and more ebikes are getting UL certified. In fact, New York City has led the charge (no pun initially intended) and now requires that all ebikes sold in its jurisdiction be UL certified, meeting the UL 2271 and UL 2849 standards. To illuminate this topic for us, I recently spoke to David Duecker, CEO of Denago eBikes, about UL certification for ebikes and some other safety matter. He also told me a bit about the interesting founding of Denago eBikes. Listen to the full podcast here:

I’ll also pick out a few highlights here for extra emphasis and easy reference.

“So, the first bucket is UL2271. That’s the one that focuses strictly and specifically on lithium-ion batteries that are used in light electric vehicles, or LEVs, and then everyone knows lithium-ion batteries are used because they have really high energy density and efficiency. So, the UL2271 covers safety testing, mechanical testing, electrical testing, and environmental testing of the battery.” This includes testing around issues such as “thermal runaway, short circuits, overcharging; mechanical testing on the battery pack is crush impact, puncture resistance; electric testing is on the capacity voltage cycle life; and then environmental testing is like what we were talking about before the podcast, some of the extreme weather, some of the extreme lows, extreme highs, the humidity. So that’s the battery.” In other words, you can be assured an ebike battery that has been UL certified can stand up to practically anything.

“So then the second part of this testing is called UL 2849. And that’s the one if you google*, that’s the one that you get a lot of hits on right now because people are trying to understand that. So that one’s designed specifically for the ebike, the complete system, not just the battery. It focuses on the safety and performance of the entire electrical and electronic components of a bike. So, like, the electronics and electrical components, it’s the battery, the charger, and any other components on the ebike. The environmental testing is how the entire bike performs in different environments — in water, dust, extreme temperatures. And then there’s the electrical testing — of how its performs under the electrical propulsion system. That includes the voltage limits and electrical insulation.” (*I just confirmed this — the articles I found were just focusing on UL 2849, not UL2271.)

For much more about Denago, growing ebike sales, ebike UL certification, ebike charging, ebike legislation, and more, listen to the full podcast!

You can find our CleanTech Talk podcasts on SpotifyApple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts, YouTube, Overcast, Pocket, Podbean, Radio Public, SoundCloud, or Stitcher.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

LFP Cathodes — Made in Morocco, Financed by China, Exported to the West

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Looks like there is more than one way...

5 days ago
replace the battery replace the battery

Batteries

What Does It Cost To Replace The Battery In Your EV?

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! The general public is struggling to cast off...

October 5, 2023
Northvolt Canada Northvolt Canada

Clean Power

Northvolt Selects Quebec For Its First North American Battery Factory

Northvolt has chosen Quebec for its first battery factory in North America, thanks to significant government incentives.

September 30, 2023
language Trump language Trump

Batteries

The Language Trump Used To Demonize EVs During His Michigan Rally

Let's zoom in on the way Trump described EVs and his commitment to autoworkers. We'll deconstruct facts, fantasy, and the ever-so-difficult gray areas that...

September 30, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.