Photo by Rhys Abel, Pixels

Green & Safety Groups Sound the Alarm Over American-Style Pickup Trucks in Europe

An alliance of safety and green groups has called on the EU to end loopholes that allow dangerous American-style pick-up trucks to be sold in Europe

Published

The EU has strict vehicle standards aimed at reducing the danger of road vehicles and reducing their emissions. This covers things like how much drivers’ must see when they are driving (‘direct vision’) to air pollution.

However, there is a loophole — the Individual Vehicle Approval (or IVA) — that is used to import so-called off-road vehicles in ever-greater numbers. The IVA approval route allows vehicles to bypass basic EU environmental and safety regulations for cars. Originally this was intended for adapted and specialized vehicles (emergency services, mobility impaired vehicles, etc.). Notably, these vehicles are not required to comply with the 2019 EU General Safety Regulation (GSR) or the EU car and van CO2 standards.

Regulators should establish a single safety and environmental standard for the entire EU market, eliminating any backdoor for unsuitable and unsafe vehicles. Allowing weaker requirements for third-country imports under the IVA system perpetuates unfair competition, increases pollution, and makes our roads more dangerous for everyone.

T&E, along with the European Transport Safety Council, European Cyclists’ Federation, POLIS, BEUC, Eurocities, and the International Federation of Pedestrians calls on regulators to establish a single safety and environmental standard for the entire EU market, eliminating any backdoor for unsuitable and unsafe vehicles.

Source: Consumer Reports (US) 

Courtesy of Transport & Environment

Featured photo by Rhys Abel, Pixels

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Transport & Environment’s (T&E) vision is a zero-emission mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impacts on our health, climate and environment. Created over 30 years ago, we have shaped some of Europe’s most important environmental laws.

