Green & Safety Groups Sound the Alarm Over American-Style Pickup Trucks in Europe

The EU has strict vehicle standards aimed at reducing the danger of road vehicles and reducing their emissions. This covers things like how much drivers’ must see when they are driving (‘direct vision’) to air pollution.

However, there is a loophole — the Individual Vehicle Approval (or IVA) — that is used to import so-called off-road vehicles in ever-greater numbers. The IVA approval route allows vehicles to bypass basic EU environmental and safety regulations for cars. Originally this was intended for adapted and specialized vehicles (emergency services, mobility impaired vehicles, etc.). Notably, these vehicles are not required to comply with the 2019 EU General Safety Regulation (GSR) or the EU car and van CO2 standards.

Regulators should establish a single safety and environmental standard for the entire EU market, eliminating any backdoor for unsuitable and unsafe vehicles. Allowing weaker requirements for third-country imports under the IVA system perpetuates unfair competition, increases pollution, and makes our roads more dangerous for everyone.

T&E, along with the European Transport Safety Council, European Cyclists’ Federation, POLIS, BEUC, Eurocities, and the International Federation of Pedestrians calls on regulators to establish a single safety and environmental standard for the entire EU market, eliminating any backdoor for unsuitable and unsafe vehicles.

Courtesy of Transport & Environment

Featured photo by Rhys Abel, Pixels