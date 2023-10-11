CleanTechnica Tested: Genesis Electrified GV70

Not long ago, Genesis decided to drop off a brand-new Electrified GV70 for me to review — and, for the first time in a good long while, I was speechless. This is a stunning vehicle. The soft, compliant leather seats and visually artful interior beckon, the chassis pulses with pure electric power, and the commanding sightlines over the long, sculpted hood inspire. Honestly, if it weren’t for the stupid doors, I might never have let them take it back!

“What’s that about the doors?”

I thought you’d never ask! See, in designing the GV70 crossover/SUV, Genesis made a number of very smart choices. The long hood and cropped tail give the vehicle a sporty, aggressive look while the interior, as I’ve already mentioned, is a warm and inviting place to conduct business. Getting from the outside (where you can admire the exterior) to the inside (where you can be coddled by the interior), however, requires you to open the door — and that’s rather easier said than done.

That’s because Genesis designed the doors to go all the way down to the lower edge of the GV70’s body. In doing so, they make it easier to get in and out of the car without getting your dress pants (or, you know, dresses) dirty on a doorsill or rocker panel that’s exposed to the elements.

In theory, it’s a great idea.

In practice, it just means you can’t open the door without hitting a curb (at worst) or catching the corner of the door on a curb or grass (at best, below).

Note that these doors were a problem everywhere. In downtown Chicago, where the curbs are a bit higher than the suburban neighborhoods I usually traffic, I had to stop, let the wife and kids off, then park. More than once.

Those GV70 Doors Are Dealbreakers

Which is too bad, because I genuinely loved driving the Genesis Electrified GV70. On the go, it is supremely capable, comfortable, and every inch a match for — if not more than a match for — anything else I’ve driven from Mercedes, Lexus, or Tesla. There are no squeaks. No rattles. Nothing untoward. There is only torque, and soft seats, and comfort. Oh! And cargo space … more than enough to tackle the requisite Costco runs.

Trust me: if you can get past the doors, this is the one you want.

You can check out a more detailed take on the 429 HP, Genesis Electrified GV70 with 236 miles of EPA-estimated range below on an episode of EVObsession Zachary Shahan and I recorded a few weeks ago. In it, we talk about the GV70’s sunroof, clever seating gimmicks, and more. Enjoy!

EVObsession | Episode 6

