Gentlemen from Doha query a Vinfast representative abou the VF9, Vinfast’s top-of-the-line EV. (Photo from Vinfast)

VinFast Unveils Latest EVs At Geneva International Motor Show 2023 In Qatar

DOHA, QATAR — Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast is showcasing four of its electric vehicle models at the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), Qatar 2023, ongoing in Doha, until October 14, 2023. 

This is the first time VinFast has officially introduced its fully electric vehicles to the Middle East market, demonstrating its intention to expand in this region by researching investment potential and partnership opportunities. It is also the first time the GIMS was run outside of its mother country, Switzerland.

Centrally located at the GIMS, the Vinfast booth is very accessible to visitors. Photo from VinFast.

“VinFast’s strategy is rooted in swift expansion, bringing the allure of electric vehicles to markets with a fervent appetite for them. The Middle East is a dynamic region experiencing a seismic shift towards electrified mobility, with exponential growth on the horizon,” Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Global CEO of VinFast, articulates as she emphasizes how the showcase at the Qatar round of the Geneva International Motor Show is not just an invitation for the general public to see what Vinfast offers but also a discovery for local investors about its innovations.

At the exhibition, VinFast is showcasing its four electric vehicle models, the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9, giving the public and local investors an opportunity to experience their stylish designs and smart features.

The VF 6 and VF 7 models compete in the B and C segments and are designed by Torino Design with modern and sophisticated styling. While the VF 6 is suitable for young families who promote a green lifestyle, the VF 7 is an ideal choice for successful and individualistic young people.

The VF 8 and VF 9 were the stars of the VinFast centrally located booth at the Geneva International Motor Show in Doha. Photo from VinFast.

The VF 8 and VF 9 are VinFast’s two premium models in the D and E segments and are designed by Pininfarina. Both models offer fashionable and classy designs, creating smart and safe driving experiences for consumers. The VF 8 and VF 9 are currently open for reservations globally, of which VF 8 is being delivered to customers in the North American market.

Each of the models is equipped with modern technology features and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), providing safe and convenient experiences for customers. VinFast also applies one of the best warranty policies — 10 years/125,000 miles for the vehicle and 10 years unlimited miles for the battery — along with outstanding after-sales policies.

In addition to showcasing its electric vehicle models, VinFast is also aiming to find partners in the Middle East market to jointly research partnership opportunities and contribute to promoting green mobility solutions in the region.

VinFast is a relatively new company, but it has quickly become a major player in the electric vehicle market. It has a comprehensive product pipeline, including electric scooters, electric cars, electric buses, and advanced battery and charging solutions. VinFast is currently operating in Vietnam, the US, Canada, and Europe, and is looking for opportunities to expand into other markets.

The Middle East is a strategic market for VinFast, and the company is conducting many vehicle testing activities in the region.

“VinFast’s mission is to offer a diverse array of options, enabling easier access to intelligent, premium electric vehicles at competitive prices, accompanied by unparalleled after-sales support. We aspire to contribute to the realization of sustainable mobility goals in this dynamic region,” Madame Thuy concluded.

The Geneva International Motor Show, an institution in the automotive world, has been a hallowed tradition since its inception in 1905. A cornerstone event, it has historically graced the city of Geneva, Switzerland, on an annual basis. This year marks an unprecedented departure from tradition, as the event makes its debut in Doha, Qatar, after more than a century.

 
Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Raymond Gregory Tribdino is the motoring & information technology editor of Malaya Business Insight (www.malaya.com.ph) in the Philippines. He has been covering automotive, transport, and IT since 1992. His passion for electric vehicles started with the failed electrification of a scooter in 1994. He wrote for EVWorld.com, one of the pioneer electric vehicle websites, in 1997. He was a college professor for 8 years at the Philippine Women’s University. He is also now a podcaster co-hosting for the Philippines' top-rated YouTube tech site “TechSabado” and the baby-boomer popular “Today is Tuesday.” He is a husband and father of five, a weekend mechanic and considers himself a handyman, an amateur ecologist, and environmentalist. He is back to trying to electrify motorcycles starting with a plug-in trail motorcycle.

