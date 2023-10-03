Tesla Surprises With Model Y Update In China: What’s New?

In a somewhat unexpected move, Tesla has unveiled updates to its Model Y in China, bringing changes to both the exterior and interior, along with some interesting specification tweaks. While it’s not a complete overhaul, these updates have piqued the curiosity of electric vehicle enthusiasts.

Exterior Tweaks: The most noticeable change is the introduction of new black 19-inch wheels, replacing the previous silver Gemini wheels. While it’s not confirmed, there’s speculation that these wheels might offer better aerodynamics, leading to a slight increase in CLTC range ratings. For instance, the range for the rear-wheel-drive Model Y has improved by 1.7 percent to 344 miles (554 km), while the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Long Range version now boasts a CLTC range of 428 miles (688 km), a significant 4.2 percent increase.

Interestingly, even the base Model Y RWD sees a performance boost, with its 0–62 mph time now at 5.9 seconds, down from 6.9 seconds, a notable 14.5 percent improvement. The exact reasons behind this improvement remain undisclosed, but it could involve changes in the drive unit, battery output, or software optimizations. Other key specifications for the Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y remain consistent.

Interior Enhancements: Inside the Model Y, Tesla has introduced an RGB ambient light feature on the dashboard, which enhances the overall interior ambiance. Additionally, the wood trim on the dashboard has been replaced with a new textile material. While these updates align with some aspects of the Model 3 Highland refresh, they don’t represent a comprehensive interior redesign.

Tesla's product iterations are further fragmented, even in terms of hardware. In addition to ambient lights, drive units and wheels, Model Y also brings HW4.0 and NVH reduction kits this time. pic.twitter.com/5W15P2KmDn — Chris Zheng (@ChrisZheng001) October 1, 2023

Technological Upgrades: China’s Model Y update also includes Tesla’s Hardware 4.0 (HW4) self-driving computer, which promises improved autonomous driving capabilities. Alongside these enhancements, there have been reports of reduced noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels in the updated Model Y.

Pricing and Availability: Tesla has maintained consistent pricing for the three MIC Model Y versions in China, starting at $36,788 (263,900 CNY). Estimated delivery times currently range from 2–6 weeks for the RWD and Performance versions and 6–8 weeks for the Long Range AWD model. These delivery times may adjust based on market feedback.

What’s Next? While these updates are currently specific to China, it’s unclear whether Tesla will introduce similar changes in its other manufacturing facilities. However, it’s possible that the refreshed Model Y may eventually make its way to international markets, including Canada, through export.

Article from EVANNEX.