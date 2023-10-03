Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Surprises With Model Y Update In China: What’s New?

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

In a somewhat unexpected move, Tesla has unveiled updates to its Model Y in China, bringing changes to both the exterior and interior, along with some interesting specification tweaks. While it’s not a complete overhaul, these updates have piqued the curiosity of electric vehicle enthusiasts.

Exterior Tweaks: The most noticeable change is the introduction of new black 19-inch wheels, replacing the previous silver Gemini wheels. While it’s not confirmed, there’s speculation that these wheels might offer better aerodynamics, leading to a slight increase in CLTC range ratings. For instance, the range for the rear-wheel-drive Model Y has improved by 1.7 percent to 344 miles (554 km), while the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Long Range version now boasts a CLTC range of 428 miles (688 km), a significant 4.2 percent increase.

Interestingly, even the base Model Y RWD sees a performance boost, with its 0–62 mph time now at 5.9 seconds, down from 6.9 seconds, a notable 14.5 percent improvement. The exact reasons behind this improvement remain undisclosed, but it could involve changes in the drive unit, battery output, or software optimizations. Other key specifications for the Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y remain consistent.

Interior Enhancements: Inside the Model Y, Tesla has introduced an RGB ambient light feature on the dashboard, which enhances the overall interior ambiance. Additionally, the wood trim on the dashboard has been replaced with a new textile material. While these updates align with some aspects of the Model 3 Highland refresh, they don’t represent a comprehensive interior redesign.

Technological Upgrades: China’s Model Y update also includes Tesla’s Hardware 4.0 (HW4) self-driving computer, which promises improved autonomous driving capabilities. Alongside these enhancements, there have been reports of reduced noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels in the updated Model Y.

Pricing and Availability: Tesla has maintained consistent pricing for the three MIC Model Y versions in China, starting at $36,788 (263,900 CNY). Estimated delivery times currently range from 2–6 weeks for the RWD and Performance versions and 6–8 weeks for the Long Range AWD model. These delivery times may adjust based on market feedback.

What’s Next? While these updates are currently specific to China, it’s unclear whether Tesla will introduce similar changes in its other manufacturing facilities. However, it’s possible that the refreshed Model Y may eventually make its way to international markets, including Canada, through export.

Article from EVANNEX.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Rules In Europe, Volkswagen Climbing — Europe EV Sales Report

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Tesla continues to be the best selling brand...

2 hours ago

Cars

EVs Take 63.4% Share In Sweden — Tesla Model Y Dominates

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! September saw plugin EVs take 63.4% share in...

12 hours ago
Midjourney generated image of world laced with transmission wires and sparks Midjourney generated image of world laced with transmission wires and sparks

Clean Power

How Much HVDC Transmission Is There Now, Coming, & Where?

There are about 200 GW of HVDC cables stretching 58,000 kilometers in operation today, and about 180 GW planned stretching about 45,000 kilometers in...

16 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Q3 Sales & Production Numbers

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Update: Tesla has released its Q3 sales (deliveries)...

21 hours ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.