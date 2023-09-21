Car Thieves Avoid The Tesla Model 3 & Model Y

In the world of car thefts, where over one million vehicles were stolen in the US last year alone, the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) data from 2020 to 2022 reveals some fascinating insights into vehicle thefts. While many car owners are increasingly concerned about safeguarding their vehicles, there’s a bright spot in this grim scenario — Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y are among the least stolen cars on the market. Let’s delve into what makes these Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) so unappealing to car thieves and explore some other options for keeping your car secure.

Tesla’s Model 3 & Model Y: Unattractive to Thieves

Despite being known for their luxury, advanced technology, and relatively high price tags, Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y have an unexpected advantage — they don’t attract the attention of car thieves. It’s a revelation worth exploring, especially when you consider that these EVs are designed to enhance your lifestyle and they don’t come cheap.

The Model 3, which is now available with significant discounts, starts at an MSRP of $40,240 for the rear-wheel-drive version. The all-wheel-drive variant with improved range is priced at $47,240, and the high-performance trim, which unlocks more horsepower from the same dual motors as the Long Range version, comes in at $53,240. On the other hand, the Model Y offers two trims: the Long Range at $50,490 and the Performance at $54,490.

Surprisingly, it’s not the price that makes these Teslas less attractive to thieves. Rather, it’s the security features and technology Tesla packs into its vehicles. Tesla’s cars are equipped with numerous cameras and connected features that enable remote operation, but what really sets them apart is a surveillance system called Sentry Mode.

Sentry Mode: A Thief Deterrent

Sentry Mode is a game-changer when it comes to car security. It activates when the car detects someone approaching too closely and continues working even when the vehicle is parked and turned off. The system utilizes cabin cameras to record any potential wrongdoers in action, making identification easier. These recordings are accessible through the Tesla app, allowing victims to share them with law enforcement.

Moreover, Tesla vehicles feature GPS functionality within the official app, enabling owners to track their cars on a detailed map. This means that locating the stolen vehicle is significantly simplified, leaving thieves with nowhere to hide.

But the list of cars with low theft frequency doesn’t stop at the Model 3 and Model Y. Several other vehicles are equally unattractive to car thieves, including the Volvo XC90, GMC Acadia, Tesla Model X, Volvo XC40, Tesla Model 3 (again), Chevrolet Trailblazer, Lexus UX 250, and Volvo XC60.

Safety Measures to Protect Your Vehicle

If your car isn’t on the list of vehicles with low theft frequency, you can take several precautions to ensure it doesn’t become a target. Parking in well-lit areas with functioning surveillance cameras is always a wise choice. For those residing in suburban or high-risk areas, motion-activated lights can be a deterrent for potential thieves.

Additionally, consider investing in a steering wheel lock, which adds an extra layer of security to your vehicle. It might not be as high-tech as Tesla’s security features, but it serves as a physical barrier against theft.

Lastly, don’t forget to check the list of most stolen vehicles. While owning one of these cars may not make you a target, it can lead to higher insurance premiums or even difficulty securing coverage, as some Hyundai and Kia models have experienced.

In a world where vehicle thefts are a growing concern, choosing a car that’s unattractive to thieves can provide peace of mind. Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y, with their advanced security features, stand out as prime examples of how technology can be used to safeguard your investment. Whether you own a Tesla or not, taking proactive measures to protect your vehicle is essential in today’s world.

Article from EVANNEX.