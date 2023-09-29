Geely Supplies Battery-Electric Vehicles Plus Green Methanol For The Asian Games

The Asian Games started earlier this week, on the 23rd of September in Hangzhou. These large events bring together thousands of people from several countries and it takes a massive logistical exercise to move people around and keep things flowing nicely. This means there will be hundreds or thousands of vehicles employed for these kinds of events, depending on the size of the event. As the transition to electric mobility progresses around the world, and especially in China, the world’s largest auto market, where sales of new electric vehicles are now close to 40% market share per month, it would be great to see electric vehicles becoming more prominent as official vehicles for these events.

That is just what happened at the Asian Games, as Geely delivered designated vehicles to the Asian Games Hangzhou as the official mobility partner. Geely Holding Group delivered 2,000 smart premium new energy vehicles as the Games official mobility partner. The vehicles are being used to create the largest mobility service fleet in the history of the Asian Games. These included full battery-electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

The vehicles delivered come from Geely Holding’s subsidiary brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Zeekr, Farizon, RADAR, and others. All of the officially designated vehicles for the Asian Games come equipped with satellite-based high-precision positioning technology supported by the “Geely Future Mobility Constellation.” In addition, 2,000 full-time specially trained drivers from Geely’s strategically invested mobility service, CaoCao Mobility, will be provided to support the Games in providing high-quality mobility services.

During the Games, Geely’s green and intelligent vehicles are also providing support during various activities including the torch relay, marathon, cycling, opening, and closing ceremonies, and transportation between venues.

Eric Li, Chairman of Geely Holding Group, at the handover ceremony said held earlier in the month said, “We are thankful to be able to support such a high-level sporting event as an official mobility partner. Geely will do its best to provide the best and most technologically advanced mobility service experience to guests from all over the world and friends from all over Asia. We look forward to cheering on athletes coming from far and near at the Asian Games with all the citizens of Zhejiang and Hangzhou.”

Another interesting thing is that Geely is also providing what has been referred to as a first in sporting history when it became the first ever global event to use “carbon neutral green methanol” for the ignition and fueling of the Games’ main torch. Besides the torch, Geely is also providing green transport to deliver the carbon neutral methanol for the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games’ main torch tower using the Farizon G Heavy Truck, which operates on this sustainable e-fuel. According to a press release, compared to traditional diesel-heavy trucks, it reduces carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 53% over its entire lifecycle, and when compared to LNG heavy trucks, it reduces emissions by 37%.

Geely adds that through the use of electrified and green methanol intelligent vehicles, it is empowering the Games in fulfilling its promise of being “green, smart, and sustainable” as well as showcasing Hangzhou’s progress in developing a digital and smart city.

Images courtesy of Geely and TEDA