The Baojun Cloud Looks Like Another Great Value EV

The collaboration between SAIC, General Motors, and Wuling has been on a roll over the past couple of years. They have released some very fascinating products which have gone on to be smash hits in China. An example of this is the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, a basic 3-door $5,000 electric vehicle. The success of this little star was followed up with several updated editions of the mini EV, such as the Gameboy Edition, the colorful Macaron Series, as well as an upgraded cousin, the Wuling Air. Another interesting one is the Baojun Yep mini electric SUV. One of the products that I am looking forward to seeing go to more markets around the world is the Wuling Bingo.

The SGMW collaboration has yet another potential smash hit in China, although it is entering a more competitive segment than the smaller models from SGMW. This new model is the Baojun Cloud. They seem to be moving up the ladder on the EV vehicles segment quite nicely now from the mini EV to the small EV like the Wuling Bingo, which is in a similar segment to the BYD Seagull, to this new hatchback/small MPV. In terms of size and pricing, the Baojun Cloud is in a segment closer to the VW ID.3 and the larger BYD Dolphin variant in China.

Here some specs of the Baojun Cloud:

Motor: 100kW

Top Speed: 150km/h

Standard Battery: 38kWh (360km CLTC range)

Larger Battery: 50.6kWh (460km CLTC range)

Pricing: From $13,100 for the entry level version to over $19,000 for the higher spec version

The higher spec versions of the Baojun Cloud have DJI’s Assisted Driving Kit. You can have a look at this video for more information on this. The reviewer was really impressed with what you get in this Baojun Cloud, especially the DJI assisted driving kit for this price.

I just love this range of small affordable EVs the SGMW JV is rolling out in China. The original Wuling Hongguang Mini EV sales in China are down from the record highs of a few years ago due to growing competition in the mini EV segment, as well as the arrival of larger but still more affordable EVs. It is still being exported to a few left-hand drive markets in Asia. The Wuling Air is made in Indonesia and is also now available in some other right-hand drive markets like India and in Kenya where it is known as the Autopax Air EV Yetu. It would be great to see the Wuling Bingo as well as the Baojun Cloud also being exported to both left-hand drive and right-hand drive markets in large volumes in the very near future. These could offer a pathway to wider access of electric vehicles in a lot of markets, helping to catalyze the adoption of EVs around the world.

Images from Wuling