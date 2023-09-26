EV Penetration Exceeds 30% in 4 California Counties

According to registration data used as a proxy for sales, there were four counties in the United States with electric vehicle (EV) market penetration above 30% as of December 2022, and all were in California.
Santa Clara County topped the list at 35%, followed by Marin County at 34%, and then Alameda and San Mateo Counties at 32% each.
Several counties outside of California also had robust EV sales, including Boulder County, Colorado (22%), and San Juan County, Washington (22%).
As of the end of 2022, there were 100 counties where EV market penetration was 10% or more.
Note: Includes light-duty all-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Registration data for model year 2022 vehicles registered in each county as of December 31, 2022, were used as a proxy for sales.
Source: Arthur Yip, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, 2023.
From the Vehicle Technologies Office, US Department of Energy.
Transportation Analysis Fact of the Week #1309
