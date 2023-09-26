Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

EV Penetration Exceeds 30% in 4 California Counties

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

According to registration data used as a proxy for sales, there were four counties in the United States with electric vehicle (EV) market penetration above 30% as of December 2022, and all were in California.

Santa Clara County topped the list at 35%, followed by Marin County at 34%, and then Alameda and San Mateo Counties at 32% each.

Several counties outside of California also had robust EV sales, including Boulder County, Colorado (22%), and San Juan County, Washington (22%).

As of the end of 2022, there were 100 counties where EV market penetration was 10% or more.

Note: Includes light-duty all-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Registration data for model year 2022 vehicles registered in each county as of December 31, 2022, were used as a proxy for sales.

Source: Arthur Yip, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, 2023.

From the Vehicle Technologies Office, US Department of Energy.

Transportation Analysis Fact of the Week #1309

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Wuling Bingo Sales Have Hit 100,000 Units In China Since Launch!

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! The Wuling Bingo is a cool small 5-door...

12 hours ago

Clean Transport

Manual Transmission Sales Resurge, Opening Up Opportunities For EV Manufacturers

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! In this article, I’m going to discuss renewed...

14 hours ago

Sticky Post

US Auto Industry Down 8% Since 2019

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! It’s time for another one of our quarterly...

1 day ago

Cars

Electric Vehicle Sales in US Hit the Accelerator Pedal — Even Beyond California

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! With more electric vehicle choices than ever, EV...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.