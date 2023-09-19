67% of all Housing Units in the US Have Vehicle Parking Within 20 Feet of an Electrical Outlet

According to the 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey, 67% of all housing units in the United States have vehicle parking within 20 feet of an electrical outlet. This is significant when planning for the transition to EVs, where at-home charging is important. The distance of 20 feet is within the reach of many EV charging cords, making charging feasible. The District of Columbia had the fewest housing units with an outlet within 20 feet of vehicle parking (32%), with North Dakota topping the list at 90%.





Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey, Microdata file, accessed June 2023

Courtesy of Fact of the Week