67% of all Housing Units in the US Have Vehicle Parking Within 20 Feet of an Electrical Outlet

Published

According to the 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey, 67% of all housing units in the United States have vehicle parking within 20 feet of an electrical outlet. This is significant when planning for the transition to EVs, where at-home charging is important. The distance of 20 feet is within the reach of many EV charging cords, making charging feasible. The District of Columbia had the fewest housing units with an outlet within 20 feet of vehicle parking (32%), with North Dakota topping the list at 90%.


Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, 2020 Residential Energy Consumption SurveyMicrodata file, accessed June 2023

Courtesy of Fact of the Week

 
Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

In this article:
Written By

-- the EIA collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment.

