EV Charging Consumed Less Energy Than Water Heating In A Typical US Household In 2020

In U.S. homes with electric vehicles (EVs), annual household electricity consumption for EV charging averaged 2,363 kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2020, which is less than several other household appliances. According to recently released estimates from the 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey, water heating consumed 2,706 kWh of electricity on average in 2020 — similar to consumption for space heating and air conditioning.

Note: “Space heating” Includes main (primary) and secondary space heating as well as air handlers for heating. “Air conditioning” includes air handlers for cooling.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey, Detailed end-use consumption and expenditure estimates, Tables CE5.3a & CE5.3b, June 2023.

View the supporting data for this Fact of the Week

Energy.Gov, Office of Energy Efficiency and renewable energy

Vehicle Technologies Office

Transportation Analysis Fact of the Week #1307