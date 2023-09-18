Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
Images courtesy of Roam

Clean Transport

Roam Introduces The Roam Move Electric Bus In Kenya

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

 The mass transit sector in a lot of African countries is served by private operators using diesel buses of varying capacities. These could range from 14-seater small buses/shuttle vans to 30- to 40-seater buses. Some operators also use higher capacity buses with the capacity to ferry over 60 passengers. Bus operators in this sector face ever increasing servicing and maintenance costs as well as high diesel fuel prices. This is one of the reasons why a strong focus is now being placed on electrifying this sector.

In Kenya, these buses are popularly known as Matatus. Roam is one of the companies active in the electric bus space. Roam has been piloting a high capacity electric bus called the Roam Rapid in Kenya for some time now with several bus operators. The Roam Rapid has a carrying capacity of 77 passengers.

Roam Mass Transit Specifications:

  • Battery capacity: 384 kWh
  • Range: 360 km
  • Dimensions (LxHxW): 12500 x 3300 x 2550 mm
  • Top speed: 70 km/h
  • Seat capacity: 77 passengers
  • Weight: 18,000 kg
  • Fastest charging time: 2 h
  • DC fast charging

Now Roam has just unveiled a second model in its electric bus range. This time, a smaller electric bus to cater to the middle segment in the Matatu sector.

“The Roam Move, is a zero-emissions shuttle bus fashioned for high performance through unmatched design, with each detail developed to provide an  exceptional passenger experience. Equipped with a 170 kWh battery pack, the electric shuttle bus can travel 200 km on a  single charge. This extended range ensures uninterrupted service throughout the day,  catering to the demands of urban commuters. Utilizing fast plug-in battery charging that  ensures the bus is fully charged in less than two hours, the Roam Move builds on electric mobility’s legacy of being reliable. Moreover, the Roam Move boasts operating costs that are 50% lower, attributed to its exemption from expensive maintenance and its streamlined construction with fewer moving parts, thereby minimising downtimes. These combined factors lead to substantial savings, amounting to as much as KES 35 per kilometre journeyed.”

Roam adds that the Roam Move was designed with the needs of Kenyan commuters in mind. The electric bus possesses a spacious interior with a capacity to accommodate up to 51 passengers, ergonomic seating, spacious aisles, and a whisper-quiet ride that enhances the passenger experience while reducing noise pollution in densely populated areas. The bus is also equipped with cutting-edge safety features, including collision avoidance systems, advanced driver assistance, and robust structural integrity. This kind of bus is also quite popular with schools in Kenya that use buses in this segment to ferry children to and from their homes to schools. This is therefore a segment that Roam is looking at as well to replace diesel school buses.

Roam says this electric shuttle bus represents a fusion of innovation, technology, and environmental consciousness. Assembled entirely in Kenya, the bus exemplifies Roam’s commitment to supporting local manufacturing while advancing the nation’s sustainability goals. The Roam Move’s Chassis has been designed for local conditions and specifications and is assembled in Kenya from imported components. The Roam Move’s body is made in Kenya from components sourced locally from locally suppliers using locally manufactured materials. Roam adds that this vehicle is poised to revolutionize public transportation by providing a zero-emission solution that addresses air quality challenges, reduces reliance on imported fossil fuels, and promotes domestic renewable energy utilization.

Dennis Wakaba, Roam’s Country Sales Executive, says, “We are thrilled to introduce ‘The Roam Move,’ Kenya’s very own electric shuttle bus. This achievement aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering sustainable transportation solutions that make a positive impact on our environment and our communities. The launch of this electric shuttle bus represents not only a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability but also a testament to the talent and potential within Kenya’s manufacturing industry.”

Roam Move Specifications:

  • Battery Capacity: 170 kWh
  • Seat capacity: Up to 51 passengers
  • Range: 200 km fully loaded
  • Top Speed: 80 km/h
  • Dimensions (LxHxW): 9500×2500×3200 mm
  • Weight: 13,500 kg
  • Fastest charging time: 1.5hrs
  • Door system: 1 main passenger door + driver door
  • Price: US$135,000, about twenty million Kenya Shillings

Images courtesy of Roam

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Air Quality

Only 1% of Electricity Customers In Kenya Use It To Cook, As Wood & LPG Dominate There

Kenya Power wants to help change this and accelerate cooking with electricity.

24 hours ago

Clean Power

Kenya Looking To Leverage Its Renewable Energy Leadership To Attract Greener Data Centers

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Kenya has an installed electricity generation capacity of...

1 day ago

Clean Transport

GreenMax & Tradeable Launch GreenShift Africa, A Platform Designed to Accelerate the Penetration of EVs in Africa

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! As shared recently in an article on the...

3 days ago

Cars

Volvo Tops Premium C-SUV Electric Vehicle Sales In First Half Of 2023 In South Africa

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Sales of electric vehicles in South Africa are...

5 days ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.