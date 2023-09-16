Connect with us

U.S. DOE Unveils New Interactive Map Showcasing Clean Energy Investment Announcements Nationwide

President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda Drives Historic Private Sector Investment in Clean Energy Manufacturing; 450 Facilities Announced Totaling $160 Billion+

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today released a new interactive map series showcasing, in localized detail, where clean energy investments are occurring across the United States thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. This new interactive tool will serve as a valuable resource for tracking the industrial revitalization happening across the country, fostered by a clean energy transition that will be built by American workers.

EXPLORE DOE'S INTERACTIVE MAP >>>

“There’s no doubt about it, President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is delivering a manufacturing renaissance across the U.S.,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “DOE’s new interactive map is an invaluable tool showing Bidenomics in action, which translates to jobs, jobs, jobs.”

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda has sparked a clean energy boom in every corner of America, bringing with it good-paying, union jobs and new economic opportunity,” said John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation. “This new interactive map from the Department of Energy is a great resource for understanding the widespread and important impact this boom is having on communities all across our nation.”

Map Highlights

Since President Biden took office, across the nation, companies have announced more than 500 planned investments in at least 450 new or expanded clean energy manufacturing facilities totaling over $160 billion in announced private and public sector investments into solar; electric vehicle assembly, components, and chargers; battery; and offshore wind manufacturing.

States with the most announced manufacturing investments in these categories since President Biden took office:

  • California: 52 clean energy investment manufacturing announcements totaling over $5 billion.
  • Michigan: 38 clean energy investment manufacturing announcements totaling over $18 billion.
  • Georgia: 31 clean energy investment manufacturing announcements totaling over $32 billion.
  • New York: 30 clean energy investment manufacturing announcements totaling over $1 billion.
  • Texas: 27 clean energy investment manufacturing announcements totaling over $2 billion.
  • North Carolina: 24 clean energy investment manufacturing announcements totaling over $9 billion.
  • Tennessee: 24 clean energy investment manufacturing announcements totaling over $15 billion.
  • Ohio: 22 clean energy investment manufacturing announcements totaling over $9 billion.

Many announced investments do not yet include dollar amounts associated with them, meaning the investment dollars will significantly grow over time.

Visit DOE’s Energy Savings Hub to learn how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda can save homeowners, renters and drivers money on energy upgrades and energy bills.

Courtesy of Energy.gov

 
Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

