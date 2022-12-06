Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Blue Bird Corporation.

Buildings

Biden & Harris: Here’s $80 Million for Energy Upgrades in Public Schools

Published

Applications Open for K-12 Public Schools to Apply for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Energy Improvements, Lowering Utility Costs and Fostering Healthier Learning Environments for Students

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), has announced that applications are open for the Renew America’s Schools grant program. This initial funding round, up to $80 million of the $500 million program, is available to public schools to perform energy improvements in the highest-need K-12 districts across the country. School facilities are the second-largest sector of public infrastructure spending according to the American Society of Civil Engineers, yet school buildings are consistently reported as aging, unhealthy and inefficient. The Renew America’s Schools program is a first-of-its-kind investment made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as part of the Administration’s broader Action Plan for Building Better School Infrastructure. The program will help create healthier learning environments, lower utility costs and redirect funds to support students and teachers.

“By making our students’ learning environments healthier with these critical energy improvements, our children will be better able to reach their full potential in the classroom,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “DOE is working diligently to deploy these critical funds so that schools can start turning infrastructure improvements into healthier learning environments and big cost savings, as soon as possible.”

The Renew America’s Schools grant program will support the implementation of infrastructure improvements in schools, with a focus on local education agencies (LEAs) that qualify as rural and/or high poverty. Eligible projects can include a variety of energy improvements, including new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). The deadline for applicant concept papers is January 26, 2023 and full applications are due April 21, 2023.

In tandem with the Renew America’s Schools grant program, DOE launched a $4.5 million prize program, Energy Champions Leading the Advancement of Sustainable Schools (Energy CLASS Prize). This competitive program will support up to 25 high-need LEAs by providing a $100,000 cash award to winners for the purpose of building the workforce through training and the staffing of energy management positions. Through the Energy CLASS Prize, energy managers will learn to identify, implement, and maintain projects that will improve health and efficiency in their districts. At the conclusion of the first year of the program, participating LEAs can submit a progress report and — based on performance — may qualify for an additional $50,000. Applications for the Energy CLASS Prize are open now through February 28, 2023.

For more information on the program and prize, visit DOE’s Schools Energy Improvements webpage.

Article courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

Featured image courtesy of Blue Bird Corporation.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

floating offshore wind USA floating offshore wind USA

Clean Power

New US Floating Offshore Wind Auction Caps Run Of Bad News For Fossil Energy

US floating offshore wind industry peels self off wall, aims for 4.5 gigawatts in capacity off California coast.

2 days ago
coal coal

Coal

Are Eco-Regulations Really At The Core Of Coal’s Demise?

Environmental lawmaking to address global warming continues to confront hurdles, especially in conservative media, as money drives polarization over measures to tackle the climate...

November 25, 2022
floating offshore wind turbines Equinor floating offshore wind turbines Equinor

Clean Power

World’s Biggest Floating Offshore Wind Farm Is Powering Oil & Gas Platforms In The North Sea

Floating offshore wind turbines raise the stakes for nuclear energy stakeholders, with shorter construction time from start to finish.

November 22, 2022
nuclear energy SMR Ukraine green hydrogen Nuscale nuclear energy SMR Ukraine green hydrogen Nuscale

Green Economy

Nuclear Power Plants Scale Down To Pump Out Sustainable H2

A new small modular reactor pilot project in Ukraine could provide nuclear power plants with new reasons for being, including sustainable hydrogen and ammonia...

November 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.