Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Air Quality

EU Parliament Votes For Cleaner Air, But WHO Alignment is Delayed

Reaction to MEPs’ vote on the Ambient Air Quality Directive by T&E, European Environmental Bureau, AirClim, the European Respiratory Society, and ClientEarth.

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

Today, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) paved the way towards better air quality, but unfortunately did not commit to WHO air quality guidelines by 2030, instead delaying until 2035.

Every year, air pollution in the EU causes 300,000 premature deaths. It is also responsible for over 1,200 premature deaths annually among those aged 18 or younger (in the 32 EEA member countries).

Margherita Tolotto, Policy Manager for Air and Noise at the EEB, said: “This delay of WHO alignment to 2035 will have serious implications for the health of all Europeans. It will also affect our economies and will most likely be used as an excuse to postpone the urgent action needed. Air quality, health and environmental protection do not have any political colour. Despite the delay, we acknowledge the effort made by a good group of MEPs in deciding to not follow the line of their political group — and instead contributing to the health of their citizens.”

Dr. Ebba Malmqvist, Air Pollution & Climate Secretariat (AirClim), said: “You need to breathe and children need to breathe. In a modern society, this should not be done with the risk of inhaling toxic air and developing asthma and cancer. It should be a relic from the past that polluting industries continue their delay game to reap profit while tax-payers pay the health costs.”

Prof. Zorana Jovanovic Andersen, Chair of the Environment and Health Committee of ERS, said: “Air pollution poses a major threat to health in Europe, and lung patients are the most vulnerable. Today is a missed opportunity to take into account the overwhelming evidence on the adverse health effects of air pollution, save lives and prevent chronic and infectious respiratory disease.”

Zachary Azdad, Vehicles Policy Officer at Transport & Environment, said: “While it is a step in the right direction, delaying alignment with the WHO will cost lives because of years of avoidable air pollution. Today’s vote will do little to accelerate the roll-out of low- and zero-emission zones in Europe, throwing a lifeline to dirty diesel and petrol cars.”

Emma Bud, lawyer at ClientEarth, said: “Across the EU, citizens are crying out for their governments to protect them from harmful levels of air pollution. At least, it’s great to see the European Parliament giving them the legal tools they need to better protect their health. It’s democracy in action.”

In addition to the missed chance to align with WHO standards sooner, there is also a concern that time is running out for co-legislators to find a deal and finalise the legislation before April next year.

Its now incumbent on national governments in the Council to agree on their position as soon as possible to ensure that trilogues can begin before the end of the year resulting in a fully scientifically-backed legislation on air quality, which also allows citizens to ask for its effective implementation and enforcement.

The Ambient Air Quality Directives (AAQD) are a cornerstone of European Union legislation aimed at regulating and improving air quality across Member States. Its primary objective is to protect human health and the environment by setting specific air quality standards and emission limits for various air pollutants, including particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), carbon monoxide (CO), lead (Pb), benzene, and ozone (O3).

Courtesy of Transport & Environment. & EBB

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Transport & Environment’s (T&E) vision is a zero-emission mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impacts on our health, climate and environment. Created over 30 years ago, we have shaped some of Europe’s most important environmental laws.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

ukraine green recovery wind solar hydrogen ukraine green recovery wind solar hydrogen

Clean Power

Biomethane From Cow Dung Just Tip Of Ukraine Green Recovery

Ukraine's green recovery is sprawling in all different directions including wind, solar, green hydrogen, and biomethane.

17 hours ago

Cars

EU To Investigate “Flood” Of Cheap Chinese EVs, May Impose Tariffs

Chinese EVs are causing political turmoil in Europe, where the European Commission is considering new tariffs on imports.

18 hours ago

Clean Transport

Why Affordable Electric Cars In 2025 Are Feasible

T&E's study answers the big question hanging over electric car adoption: can EVs produced in Europe be affordable for the masses?

18 hours ago

Cars

€25,000 Small Electric Cars On Track To Be Profitable By 2025!

European manufacturers can compete with Chinese influx of small B-segment EVs.

2 days ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.