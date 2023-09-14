What the EU’s New Renewable Energy Directive Mean for Clean Fuels in Europe

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
T&E breaks down what impact the latest RED III will have on Europe’s transport sector
The EU’s update to the Renewable Energy Directive will have a number of impacts on what fuels are considered ‘renewable’ and support for those fuels. T&E breaks down the latest targets; what impact the RED III will have overall on biofuels; what impact it will have on hydrogen and e-fuels; the electricity credit mechanism; and the national implementation of the RED III.
Targets PDF
BiofuelsPDF
Hydrogen & e-fuels PDF
Electricity credit mechanism PDF
National implementation PDF
Originally published by Transport & Environment.
