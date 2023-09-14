Connect with us

What the EU’s New Renewable Energy Directive Mean for Clean Fuels in Europe

T&E breaks down what impact the latest RED III will have on Europe’s transport sector

The EU’s update to the Renewable Energy Directive will have a number of impacts on what fuels are considered ‘renewable’ and support for those fuels. T&E breaks down the latest targets; what impact the RED III will have overall on biofuels; what impact it will have on hydrogen and e-fuels; the electricity credit mechanism; and the national implementation of the RED III.

Originally published by Transport & Environment.

Transport & Environment’s (T&E) vision is a zero-emission mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impacts on our health, climate and environment. Created over 30 years ago, we have shaped some of Europe’s most important environmental laws.

