Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
ORNL researcher Zhijia Du inserts a newly developed liquid electrolyte material into a battery pouch cell. The formulation extends the life of extreme-fast-charging batteries like those used in electric vehicles. Credit: Genevieve Martin/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Batteries

Charging Ahead: New Electrolyte Goes Extra Mile for Faster EV Charging

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers are taking fast charging for electric vehicles, or EVs, to new extremes.

A team of battery scientists recently developed a lithium-ion battery material that not only recharges 80% of its capacity in 10 minutes but keeps that ability for 1,500 charging cycles.

When a battery operates or recharges, ions move between electrodes through a medium called the electrolyte. ORNL’s Zhijia Du led a team which developed new formulations of lithium salts with carbonate solvents to form an electrolyte that maintains better ion flow over time and performs well when high current heats up the battery during extreme fast charging. Project partners tested battery pouch cells made at ORNL’s Battery Manufacturing Facility to prove the battery’s safety and cycling characteristics.

“We found this new electrolyte formulation basically triples the Department of Energy’s target for the lifespan of an extreme-fast-charging battery,” Du said.

Originally published by Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

    If you own an EV, please complete our super short EV charging & safety survey.
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Research

With Automated Treatment, Affordable Water From Nontraditional Sources Can Flow to Underserved Communities

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge...

6 days ago

Clean Power

Mirko Musa: Rescuing Rivers — & The World — With Help From Water Power

Mirko Musa was always fascinated by the power of rivers, specifically how these mighty waterways sculpt landscapes. Now, as a water power researcher, he’s...

August 9, 2023

Batteries

Recycling Revival: Creative Problem-Solving For EV Battery Recycling

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! After being stabilized in an ambulance as he...

August 9, 2023

Autonomous Vehicles

High-Tech Pavement Markers Support Autonomous Driving In Tough Conditions, Remote Areas

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Self-driving electric vehicles still face steep hills on...

August 2, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.