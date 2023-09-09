176 New EV Fast Charging Ports Will Be Installed In Illinois

Texas-based Universal EV Chargers recently announced that the company was selected by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) to receive grants in order to install 176 new DC fast charging ports throughout the state of Illinois. The total dollar amount of the Illinois EV charger grants is $5.8 million.

Currently, the state of Illinois has approximately 1,100 public EV chargers. The Illinois Department of Transportation has stated it has a goal to have one million registered electric vehicles in Illinois by 2030. (About 12.6 million people reside in the state.)

A Universal EV Chargers representative answered some questions about the new fast chargers for CleanTechnica.

Where will the new DC fast chargers be located, and how do you decide where to install them?

Our cutting-edge DC fast chargers are strategically positioned, prioritizing easy property access to ensure a frictionless experience for EV drivers. The ultimate aim is to provide a seamless in-and-out experience that enhances overall convenience and accessibility.

How many charging ports are located in one charger station?

Each charging station boasts dual charging ports, facilitating the simultaneous charging of multiple electric vehicles. This approach optimizes station usage, minimizes waiting times, and promotes efficient charging.

How fast will the chargers charge?

Our chargers deliver lightning-fast charging, recharging EVs in a mere 15 minutes. This remarkable speed significantly reduces wait times, making EV charging as convenient as possible for users.

How will EV drivers find the new chargers?

Discovering our state-of-the-art chargers is effortless for EV drivers, thanks to their prominent presence on platforms like Google, Bing, Microsoft Edge, and prominent EV locator apps. These user-friendly tools empower drivers to plan their routes effectively and incorporate charging stops seamlessly.

When will they be installed and operating?

With our chargers currently in the design phase, we’re excited to project their operational status within the next 6-9 months. This swift timeline underscores our unwavering dedication to swiftly meeting the surging demand for reliable and efficient charging infrastructure.

What charging connectors will they be compatible with?

Our chargers are meticulously engineered to accommodate CCS 1 connectors, with plans to integrate NACS connectors to cater to a broad spectrum of EV users. This inclusive approach ensures that diverse EV models can effortlessly access our charging stations.

How will installing the new Illinois fast chargers support your strategy to develop a nationwide corridor of fast EV chargers?

Installing the new fast chargers in Illinois significantly advances our strategy to establish a nationwide corridor of fast EV chargers. By strategically situating these chargers in Illinois, a pivotal transportation hub, we’re laying the groundwork for seamless cross-country travel. This installation fosters EV adoption by addressing range anxiety, a key concern for drivers. Illinois’ central location facilitates connectivity between neighboring states, aiding the creation of a comprehensive charging network. Furthermore, the Illinois chargers demonstrate our commitment to rapid expansion. As drivers increasingly embrace electric vehicles, our swift timeline of 6-9 months for operational readiness underscores our dedication to meeting their needs promptly. This step also sets a precedent for future charger placements, aiding our strategy’s scalability.

Will any of the new chargers have solar power canopies above them to generate clean electricity and provide shade?

Leveraging the expertise of Universal Solar Systems, we have the ability to seamlessly integrate solar panels into our charging stations where design allows. This steadfast commitment to renewable energy aligns harmoniously with the core values of Universal Green Group (Our parent company) and Universal EV Chargers, resulting in clean electricity generation and enhanced driver comfort beneath the shade of thoughtfully integrated canopies.