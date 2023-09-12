Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
Images courtesy of EMAK

Clean Transport

What A Beautiful Sight: Over 500 EVs at Africa’s Largest Ever EV Parade In Nairobi, Kenya

Published

I remember spotting one of an early adopter’s EV at Sarit Centre in Westlands, Nairobi, in 2016. It was a grey Nissan Leaf. There were not that many EVs in Kenya at the time. Two years later in 2018, I was now able to hail an electric car via a ride-hailing service that had just set up operations in Nairobi. There were not a lot of EVs on the platform at the time, so to ensure that I would ride in an electric car, I would book the cars well in advance of any trips.

A lot has happened in the Kenyan EV space since that time and our readers will have seen a lot of this right here on CleanTechnica. One thing I  am really excited about is seeing all the progress that has been made so far by all the companies and stakeholders involved in Kenya’s electric mobility sector. One of the highlights of the recent Africa Climate Summit was the all-electric vehicle Parade dubbed Rall E. That is because the parade really got to showcase just how exciting the electric vehicle sector is now in Kenya and how much more can be done with the right support and enabling environment.

The parade featured more than 500 all-electric vehicles. This is probably the largest all-electric vehicle parade ever held on the African continent. The parade included battery-electric cars such as Nissan Leafs (first and second generation), Autopax Air EV Yetu, which is known as the Wuling Air or the MG Comet in other parts of the world, Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Nissan ENV200 vans, JAC 4-Tonne electric truck as well as the pickup truck, BYD and HTC electric buses courtesy of BasiGo, high capacity electric bus from ROAM, a super cool 1974 VW Kombi that has been converted to electric and is powered by Nissan Leaf battery packs, and a VW eGolf, as well as several other battery-electric cars.

There were also hundreds of electric motorcycles from several companies including Ampersand, ROAM, Kiri EVs, Ecobodaa, ARC Ride, SPARK, MAZI Mobility, FIKA Mobility, and several others. There were also electric three-wheelers from the likes of BILITI ELECTRIC as well as hundreds of electric bicycles and scooters from eBee, eWaka, and several other firms. I was excited to take part in the parade as well. I drove a BYD T3 electric van courtesy of Equator Mobility. Being part of such a huge all-electric vehicle parade right here on the African continent was a really special moment for me as it really gave me an opportunity to see just how much progress has been made in this part of the world.

A lot of these vehicles such as the electric scooters, motorcycles, and bicycles are locally designed and assembled in Kenya as well, which is great for the local ecosystem. So much work has been done in Kenya over the past 7 years or so by all the companies involved in the EV sector. Most of them are now members of the Electric Mobility Association of Kenya, EMAK, and EMAK must be commended for all the work it is doing.

Special thanks to Hans, Max, and the team at Tesnetwork for months of hard work on this, and to EMAK and all other partners and stakeholders involved in this parade and Rall E.

 

Images courtesy of EMAK

    If you own an EV, please complete our super short EV charging & safety survey.
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era:

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Spiro Targets 1 Million Electric Motorcycles & 3,000 Battery Charging & Swapping Stations In Kenya

Spiro has announced a historic deal to introduce more than one million electric motorcycles and clean energy infrastructure in Kenya. The plan includes battery...

1 day ago

Cars

South Africa Ranks In The Top 10 EMEA Markets For Volvo EX30 Pre-Orders!

Who said there was no demand for electric cars around the world, and especially in emerging markets? A lot of recent promising and exciting...

4 days ago

Cars

Kenya’s President Drives Himself From State House In Electric Car To Officially Open Africa Climate Summit

All the vehicles in President William Ruto’s motorcade for the summit were electric vehicles. The motorcade had electric motorcycles and electric cars.

September 4, 2023

Clean Power

Elon Musk’s Old High School In South Africa Gets 198 kW Solar Funded Through Bitcoin Crowdsale on Sun Exchange

Sun Exchange says the purchase of solar cells in bitcoin demonstrates the power of cryptocurrency and innovative fintech to advance the clean energy transition...

August 29, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.