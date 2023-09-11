Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Spiro

Clean Transport

Spiro Targets 1 Million Electric Motorcycles & 3,000 Battery Charging & Swapping Stations In Kenya

Published

Spiro has announced a historic deal to introduce more than one million electric motorcycles and clean energy infrastructure in Kenya. The plan includes battery charging and swapping stations.

Kenyan President William Ruto attended the Spiro launch event in Mombasa, Kenya, and made the official announcement, highlighting the nation’s unwavering commitment to renewable energy and sustainable transportation.

Since its inception just over a year ago, Spiro has rapidly penetrated the African e-mobility market. With a presence in countries like Benin, Togo, Rwanda, and Uganda, the company has successfully introduced nearly 10,000 electric bikes. These EVs have cumulatively provided over 90 million km of eco-friendly travel, preventing over 5,000 tons of CO2 emissions. Now, Spiro has entered Kenya, a key market on the continent for the motorcycle taxi industry. Close to 300,000 ICE motorcycles are sold in Kenya annually. This presents a large addressable market for firms looking into the electrification of this sector.

Spiro says its vision goes beyond just transportation. With around 350 battery swapping and charging stations established across Africa, Spiro has pioneered the infrastructure for renewable energy in transportation. As a part of this fresh agreement with Kenya, Spiro is set to introduce an additional 3,000 battery charging and swapping stations, significantly enhancing the nation’s EV infrastructure.

Kenya’s President William Ruto checking out a Spiro electric motorcycle

Jules Samain, CEO of Spiro, expressed, “Spiro is privileged to spearhead Kenya’s transformative shift towards environmental conservation. Our mutual vision of tackling the climate crisis, promoting public health, and enhancing the profitability of Boda Bodas propels this collaboration. Given the escalating fuel prices, the shift to EVs is both an environmental and economic necessity. Spiro’s electric bikes have already showcased their profitability for Boda Bodas, amplifying daily earnings substantially.”

Kenya’s dedication to green technology shines through this initiative. Transitioning from traditional internal combustion engine bikes to electric variants offers myriad benefits, especially pertinent for the “last mile” of travel. This change is poised to curtail greenhouse gas emissions and provide a sustainable solution for Kenya’s transportation challenges.

Jules Samain further elaborated on the energy autonomy facilitated by Spiro’s innovative battery technology, “With our batteries and locally produced energy in Kenya, we diminish the dependence on fossil fuels, fast-tracking Kenya’s journey towards energy independence.”

Spiro’s CMO, Dominique Nkurunzizi, chimed in, “This is a defining moment in Kenya’s green transition. As an increasing number of people make the switch to EVs, we are not merely reducing our carbon footprint but also fostering a healthier, more sustainable environment for the Kenyan people.”

In a strategic move to boost the local economy, Spiro has pledged to set up a manufacturing base in Kenya. This venture, in conjunction with the establishment of charging stations and the recruitment of service staff, is anticipated to create thousands of employment opportunities.

After initially securing over $60 million in funding, Spiro recently raised an additional $63 million, thanks to contributions from the French international bank Société Générale and the British guarantee fund, Guarantco.

Here is a summary of Spiro’s operations as well the specs of its electric motorcycles:

  • Countries of operation: Benin, Togo, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya
  • Electric motorcycles deployed: Nearly 10,000
  • Clean travel: Over 90 million km
  • CO2 emissions saved: Over 5,000 tons
  • Swapping stations: 350 existing, 3,000 upcoming in Kenya

Electric motorcycle & scooter models:

Chap Chap:

  • Power: 2.5 KW
  • Speed: 65KM/H
  • Range: 90 KM
  • Swapping time: 2-3 mins
  • Net weight: 92 KG

Commando:

  • Power: 6.5 KW
  • Speed: 80KM/H
  • Range: 75 KM
  • Swapping time: 2-3 mins
  • Net weight: 120 KG

It was just World EV Day on Saturday the 9th of September, and its great to see that there are also some exciting developments on the EV scene on the African continent.

Images courtesy of Spiro

 

    If you own an EV, please complete our super short EV charging & safety survey.
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era:

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Kenya’s President Drives Himself From State House In Electric Car To Officially Open Africa Climate Summit

All the vehicles in President William Ruto’s motorcade for the summit were electric vehicles. The motorcade had electric motorcycles and electric cars.

7 days ago

Clean Transport

NCBA Becomes The First Bank In Kenya To Install EV Charging Stations At Its Facilities

NCBA also committed to deploy electric vehicle charging stations across East Africa.

August 25, 2023

Clean Transport

Stima, One Electric, & Mobius Motors Launch Strategic Partnership To Propel Local Electric Motorcycle Assembly In Kenya

There has been a lot of attention on electrifying the motorcycle industry on the African continent. That is because the motorcycle sector in Africa...

August 24, 2023

Cars

The UN’s Resident Coordinator For Kenya Gets The Hyundai IONIQ 5 As Official Vehicle

As the transition to electric mobility accelerates around the world, several African countries are also making great strides in promoting electric mobility. Several countries,...

August 22, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.