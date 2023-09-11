Spiro Targets 1 Million Electric Motorcycles & 3,000 Battery Charging & Swapping Stations In Kenya

Spiro has announced a historic deal to introduce more than one million electric motorcycles and clean energy infrastructure in Kenya. The plan includes battery charging and swapping stations.

Kenyan President William Ruto attended the Spiro launch event in Mombasa, Kenya, and made the official announcement, highlighting the nation’s unwavering commitment to renewable energy and sustainable transportation.

Since its inception just over a year ago, Spiro has rapidly penetrated the African e-mobility market. With a presence in countries like Benin, Togo, Rwanda, and Uganda, the company has successfully introduced nearly 10,000 electric bikes. These EVs have cumulatively provided over 90 million km of eco-friendly travel, preventing over 5,000 tons of CO2 emissions. Now, Spiro has entered Kenya, a key market on the continent for the motorcycle taxi industry. Close to 300,000 ICE motorcycles are sold in Kenya annually. This presents a large addressable market for firms looking into the electrification of this sector.

Spiro says its vision goes beyond just transportation. With around 350 battery swapping and charging stations established across Africa, Spiro has pioneered the infrastructure for renewable energy in transportation. As a part of this fresh agreement with Kenya, Spiro is set to introduce an additional 3,000 battery charging and swapping stations, significantly enhancing the nation’s EV infrastructure.

Jules Samain, CEO of Spiro, expressed, “Spiro is privileged to spearhead Kenya’s transformative shift towards environmental conservation. Our mutual vision of tackling the climate crisis, promoting public health, and enhancing the profitability of Boda Bodas propels this collaboration. Given the escalating fuel prices, the shift to EVs is both an environmental and economic necessity. Spiro’s electric bikes have already showcased their profitability for Boda Bodas, amplifying daily earnings substantially.”

Kenya’s dedication to green technology shines through this initiative. Transitioning from traditional internal combustion engine bikes to electric variants offers myriad benefits, especially pertinent for the “last mile” of travel. This change is poised to curtail greenhouse gas emissions and provide a sustainable solution for Kenya’s transportation challenges.

Jules Samain further elaborated on the energy autonomy facilitated by Spiro’s innovative battery technology, “With our batteries and locally produced energy in Kenya, we diminish the dependence on fossil fuels, fast-tracking Kenya’s journey towards energy independence.”

Spiro’s CMO, Dominique Nkurunzizi, chimed in, “This is a defining moment in Kenya’s green transition. As an increasing number of people make the switch to EVs, we are not merely reducing our carbon footprint but also fostering a healthier, more sustainable environment for the Kenyan people.”

In a strategic move to boost the local economy, Spiro has pledged to set up a manufacturing base in Kenya. This venture, in conjunction with the establishment of charging stations and the recruitment of service staff, is anticipated to create thousands of employment opportunities.

After initially securing over $60 million in funding, Spiro recently raised an additional $63 million, thanks to contributions from the French international bank Société Générale and the British guarantee fund, Guarantco.

Here is a summary of Spiro’s operations as well the specs of its electric motorcycles:

Countries of operation: Benin, Togo, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya

Electric motorcycles deployed: Nearly 10,000

Clean travel: Over 90 million km

CO2 emissions saved: Over 5,000 tons

Swapping stations: 350 existing, 3,000 upcoming in Kenya

Electric motorcycle & scooter models:

Chap Chap:

Power: 2.5 KW

Speed: 65KM/H

Range: 90 KM

Swapping time: 2-3 mins

Net weight: 92 KG

Commando:

Power: 6.5 KW

Speed: 80KM/H

Range: 75 KM

Swapping time: 2-3 mins

Net weight: 120 KG

It was just World EV Day on Saturday the 9th of September, and its great to see that there are also some exciting developments on the EV scene on the African continent.

Images courtesy of Spiro