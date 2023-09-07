TVS Releases Battery-Powered X Crossover, A Mix Of A Motorcycle & Scooter

Chennai-based Indian motorcycle maker TVS Motor Company recently released the TVS X, which it calls a crossover — part scooter, part motorcycle, but all electric.

Designed by Indian engineers at TVS Motor’s R&D facility, its unique crossover design is sleek and eye-catching. It stands in contrast to TVS Motor’s existing family scooter, the iQube, which is rather utilitarian and ubiquitous. The X has a maximum power output of 11 kW (15 PS), a rated power of 7 kW (9.5 PS), and a torque of 40 Nm, and according to TVS press literature, “delivers impressive performance.”

“Our dedication to harness technology and innovation towards a greener and more sustainable future has brought to us this incredibly desirable machine. This launch marks a defining moment in TVS Motors’ journey of showcasing a made-in-India EV, the TVS X,” Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, told the crowd gathered at the launch of the TVS X at the Dubai Mall in Burj Khailfa.

For The International Market

With the increasing global adoption of EVs, TVS wants the X to play a pivotal role in shaping the EV industry in India and abroad. The company said in a report that appeared in Indian edition of The Economic Times that it expects 50% of its revenue will come from global sales in the next three years, with a plan to shift from ICE engines to all-electric in a longer planned timeline.

The said report also mentioned that the plan was to go “beyond being an exporter of two- and three-wheelers to become a global mobility firm with a presence in nearly all overseas markets.” The TVS X is part of that plan and has been meticulously developed to prioritizing rider-machine unity and sustainability for a larger overseas market. This was stressed by Venu at the launch event.

“It has been designed for the global citizens, who are trendsetters and visionaries with a passion for technology. It is set to inspire a shift towards premium yet sustainable and technologically advanced mobility solutions. It leads the way to become a global benchmark for a machine that is born electric,” Venu expressed, stressing how the crossover solidifies TVS Motor’s position as an EV industry pioneer, as it will gradually introduce the TVS X to international markets.

Summary of TVS X features

Design Excellence: TVS X boasts a sleek and aerodynamic design, meticulously engineered for both form and function. It features an innovative frame made from high-precision cast aluminum alloy, enhancing stiffness and durability. The design minimizes drag resistance and includes striking lighting elements, such as a four-element LED headlamp. Performance Prowess: Built around a rider-first philosophy, the TVS X offers exceptional handling, agility, and steering precision. It features a powerful motor capable of 0-40 kph acceleration in just 2.6 seconds, with a sustained top speed of 105 kph. The bike also offers multi-level regenerative braking modes and advanced safety features like ABS and Hill-Hold. Advanced Battery Technology: TVS X incorporates a high-performance battery pack with 4.44 kWh of installed capacity energy, offering impressive range. TVS Motor’s Battery Management System ensures safe operation and prolonged battery life. The vehicle also supports rapid charging options for added convenience. Connected Technology: TVS X redefines the riding experience with a 10.2-inch HD+ TFT touchscreen, the largest in its class. It features the TVS NavPro onboard navigation system, which includes EV-specific routing algorithms to locate charging stations en route. The bike offers extensive personalization options, including themes and widgets. Safety and Security: TVS X includes proactive safety features such as crash alerts and tow alerts, enhancing rider security. It also provides live vehicle location sharing directly from the cluster. TVS X represents a significant leap forward in the world of electric mobility, offering impressive performance, intuitive technology, and futuristic design.

Bookings for the TVS X are now open on the official website, with deliveries set to commence in November 2023 across 15 cities in India.

The introductory price for the TVS X is INR 2,49,990 (~$30,000). Customers who purchase the first 2,000 units will receive a “First Edition” insignia, along with a concierge service and Garmin Smartwatch for an enriched ownership experience, priced at Rs 18,000.

“The TVS X embodies innovation with a disruptive mindset. It has sustainability at its core and embodies the next era of clean mobility. With its remarkable performance, premium aesthetics, and integrated, intuitive, and personalized experiences, we believe it will redefine mobility worldwide.”

The TVS X at a glance

Maximum power 11 kW (15 PS), rated power 7 kW (9.5 PS), torque 40 Nm

Aluminum alloy frame and single-sided rear swingarm

10.2-inch TFT touchscreen with tilt adjust

Three riding modes — Xtealth, Xtride, and Xonic as standard

Multi-level re-gen modes

Telescopic forks at the front, offset Monoshock at the rear

10th generation ABS (front wheel only)

Cruise control

Reverse assistant

TVS SmartXonnect Connected features

Live video streaming, on board games, web browser

EV charger routing and Ride Glance journey information

Live location sharing, call and message straight from cluster

TVS Smart Xhield for rider safeguard and assistance

Accessible seat height of only 770 mm

Keyless Ride

Signature LED headlight including daytime running lights and sequential side indicators

External 950W portable charger for household socket OR 3kW SmartXHome charger

Anti-theft alarm

