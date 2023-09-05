Connect with us

Find out how and why to get an electric bike to increase your mobility while helping our communities and the planet.

Bicycles

Electrify Now | E-Bikes Will Change Your Life (video)

Find out how and why to get on e-bikes and increase your mobility while helping our communities and the planet.

Published

Have you ever noticed that people riding e-bikes always seem to be smiling? That may be why sales of electric bikes have skyrocketed over the past decade, and are expected to more than double again by 2030. And, each time someone makes that switch from a car to an e-bike for those short, under five-mile trips, it’s a win for the environment.

In this panel, Electrify Now Program Manager and CleanTechnica contributor Joe Wachunas joins John MacArthur, the Sustainable Transportation Program Manager at Portland State University TREC, Eva Frazier, the owner of Clever Cycles, and me (the best one) for an hour-long webinar that covers some of the most basic questions about e-bikes, and some tips about how to pick an e-bike that you’ll love.

As you watch the webinar, it’s important to note that it’s almost impossible to overstate how much attaching an electric motor to assist the movement of a traditional bicycle has revolutionized electric transportation for many Americans. E-bikes have encouraged and enabled more people to use bicycles for the first time in years, taken them further than they would have dared before, and even created radically new types of electric micro-mobility options with heavy-duty cargo bikes, one-wheels, and electric scooters.

You can watch the webinar video for yourself, below, then head over to our MASSIVE list of e-bike brands and start exploring. Who knows? Maybe you’ll find a bike that’s absolutely perfect with a random click — and, if you do, be sure to tell us all about it in the comments section at the bottom of the page!

 

E-bikes Will Change Your Life | Electrify Now

Special thanks to Electrify Now for inviting us to the panel.

 
