Mercedes CLA Concept Takes Efficiency To A New Level

Mercedes created the EQXX concept car to test the limits of electric car technology and challenge its engineers to stretch their talents to the maximum. Now the lessons learned from that adventure are beginning to trickle down to actual production cars, starting with the soon to be introduced next-generation CLA sedan.

“The Concept CLA Class is the forerunner for an entirely new all-electric segment of entry-level vehicles at Mercedes-Benz. The range will comprise a total of four new models — a four door coupe, a shooting brake, and two stunning SUVs — each with significantly elevated product substance. This new model family is inspired by a generation of car buyers who want that unmistakable Mercedes-Benz feel, with more features, even greater comfort and safety and the most advanced technology,” says Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group in a press release.

“They also seek a sustainable choice that is a cut above the rest. This hypermiler is the one-liter car of the electric age, with a range of more than 750 kilometers (466 miles) in the WLTP and energy consumption of just 12 kWh/100 km (5.2 mi/kWh). Based on the MMA platform, it provides an insight into the first complete family of Mercedes-Benz electric cars developed from scratch to put our Ambition 2039 on the road, whereby we aim to achieve net carbon neutrality along the entire value chain in our fleet of new vehicles in 2039.”

Mercedes CLA Concept

There is a lot to like about the CLA concept on display at the IAA show in Munich this week. The design is fresh and appealing while maintaining the classic styling cues that customers crave. It starts with the shark-like front end that features enough three pointed stars to populate an entire galaxy. While specs are not official yet, the new car is within a few millimeters of the current CLA, but the wheels have been pushed further toward the corners of the car, which results in more space in the passenger compartment.

Sharp-eyed readers may notice a very subtle bulge in the leading edge of the roof where it meets the windshield. That’s where Mercedes plans to install the sensors needed to allow Level 3 autonomous driving in the future. At launch, the new CLA cars will have the same Level 2 assisted driving system available today. Elon Musk would never permit such a bubble to disturb the appearance of Tesla automobiles but Mercedes has done it in such a way that few people will notice it unless someone specifically points it out.

Efficiency Is The Key

The primary focus of the CLA Concept is efficiency — getting the most mileage out of every kWh available. It starts with 800 volt architecture for the all new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform that will form the basis of all future midsize electric cars from Mercedes. The base model will be powered by a 175 kW (235 hp) Mercedes-Benz Electric Drive Unit (MB.edu) that uses very little rare earth materials. The MB.edu is a direct descendant of the technology used to create the EQXX. Silicon carbide electronics in the motor control system also promote better efficiency.

Mercedes has chosen to go against the grain when it comes to getting the power of the engine to the wheels. Incorporated into the drive unit is a two speed transmission to increase efficiency at higher speeds. It has also added a new heat pump system to warm and cool the interior that can extract heat from the air outside the vehicle even in cold temperatures. Put it all in one package and Mercedes says the CLA has 93% efficiency that is good for 750 km of range in the European WLTP test.

There’s more to the story, of course. The CLA will offer a dual motor option and a choice of battery packs. The long range battery pack uses silicon oxide anodes and was developed in cooperation with CATL. It has a stated energy consumption of 12 kWh per 100 kilometers or 5.2 miles per kWh. Autoblog ran those numbers through is in house super computer and determined the pack size must be about 90 kWh.

In comparison, the Euro-spec Volvo XC40 Recharge is rated at kWh per 100 kilometers (3.2 miles per kWh). As usual, when evaluating any electric car, range numbers are heavily influenced by speed and whether of not the heating or cooling systems are functioning. Our 2017 Chevy Bolt regularly travels about 5 miles per kWh in mixed highway and rural driving but seldom is the heat or A/C engaged. Your mileage may vary. See dealer for details. The Mercedes CLA will also be offered with an LFP battery pack that will be less expensive and have less ultimate range.

Thanks to its 800 volt architecture, the new CLA — which will probably go on sale in late 2024 as a 2025 model — will be able to accept up to 250 kW of power from a DC fast charger — enough to add 400 km (248 miles) of range in 15 minutes. The production version will be capable of bi-directional charging as well.

Interior Goodness Abounds

The CLA will be available with the fabulicious EQXX inspired MBUX Superscreen that spans the entire area in front of the front seat occupants from pillar to pillar. Mercedes has not fallen for the large central touchscreen vibe pioneered by Tesla, preferring to integrate all the instruments and controls into one seamless experience. The display is powered by a bespoke MB.OS chip-to-cloud architecture that blends all of the electronic features of the car together. As expected, Mercedes claims the result will be a unique user interface and user experience.

In the concept car, that MB.OS chip is prominently featured in an illuminated water cooled housing in the center of the vehicle below the MBUX screen. Car and Driver notes it looks like a Flux Capacitor from Back to the Future. While it probably won’t make it into the production version of the cars, it is a way cool bit of eye candy that would make owners of lesser vehicles insanely jealous, which might be a darn good reason to keep it.

The Takeaway

Elon Musk once urged other manufacturers to build compelling electric cars. Mercedes appears to have done precisely that with the CLA Concept. Of particular note is that all this goodness is not confined to the upper reaches of the Mercedes line-up — the EQS and the Maybach. No, this is the next generation CLA, which may be as close to an entry level Mercedes sedan as you can get.

Prices, of course, are yet to be announced, but a long range, fast charging sedan is what the EV revolution needs more of. The fact that Mercedes plans a wagon/estate version of the CLA and two SUVs as well suggests compelling electric cars are finally here, or nearly so.

If there is one clunker in all the hoopla about the CLA Concept, it is that it is designed to accept internal combustion engines as well as batteries and electric motors. That’s the reason the hood is rather long for an electric car. Mercedes has every right to prepare for all market contingencies, of course, but it still suggests the company has not fully committed to the EV revolution the way many CleanTechnica readers might prefer.

With that one quibble, we welcome the CLA Concept as evidence that the transition to electric transportation has taken another step forward.

