Mercedes-EQ, EQS 580 4MATIC, Exterieur, Farbe: hightechsilber/obsidianschwarz, AMG-Line, Edition 1;( Stromverbrauch kombiniert: 20,0-16,9 kWh/100 km; CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km);Stromverbrauch kombiniert: 20,0-16,9 kWh/100 km; CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km* Mercedes-EQ, EQS 580 4MATIC, Exterior, colour: high-tech silver/obsidian black, AMG-Line, Edition 1; (combined electrical consumption: 20.0-16.9 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km);Combined electrical consumption: 20.0-16.9 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km. Image courtesy of Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes EQS Starting Price Is Lower Than Gas S-Class Starting Price

A Mercedes EQS costs less than an S Class. How can that be?

Mercedes has just exploded the myth that electric cars are more expensive than their gas-powered equivalents. This week, it released pricing and specifications for the EQS coming to the US next year, and here’s the takeaway: The starting price for the EQS is $103,360, including a destination charge. The least expensive S-Class costs $110,850, including the destination charge.

Yes, we know. Nobody needs a Mercedes S-Class or an EQS. What we need are electric cars that sell for closer to $20,000. But let’s be grateful for small favors, shall we? At least now when some smarty pants says electric cars cost twice as much as conventional cars (someone actually wrote that in a comment to a story last week!), we can counter such nonsense with facts.

Two models of the EQS will be available — the EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 4Matic. According to Engadget, both will be available in three different trims — Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle.

The EQS 450+ Premium is the base model and costs $102,310. The Exclusive model is priced at $105,710 and the Pinnacle will set you back $108,510. Add a $1,050 delivery charge to all prices. The EQS 580 4Matic Premium is $119,110. Exclusive models cost $122,510 and the Pinnacle trim is $125,310. Again, those prices do not include a $1,050 destination charge. By way of comparison, the S-Class 500 4Matic starts at $110,850, while the S-Class 580 lists for $117,350. Both prices include the destination charge.

Premium trim includes heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, and a 10-speaker sound system. Exclusive and Pinnacle models add a heads up display, 4 zone climate control, extra USB-C ports, and other such goodies. Moving up to the more expensive trims, you can look forward to features like a head-up display, four-zone climate control, additional USB-C ports, and more.

EQS Hyperscreen. Image courtesy of Mercedes-Benz.

The biggest reason to opt for the EQS 580 4Matic is it includes the extraordinary 56″ wide MBUX Hyperscreen that Mercedes showed off at CES earlier this year. The 450+ makes do with a single 12.8″ OLED screen. Oh, the horror! We understand the Hyperscreen may be an extra cost option on the 450+. One last detail — the 450+ rides on 19″ wheels and tires, the 580 4Matic has 21″ wheels and tires. The good news is those bigger wheels add a bit of flash to the exterior. The bad news: larger wheels and tires usually have a negative effect on range, especially at highway speeds.

Last night at the weekly Wine Wednesday party at Casa CleanTechnica, one of my colleagues opined that if he had the money, he would choose the EQS over a Tesla Model S. And people call us a Tesla fanboi site! No matter how you slice it, the EQS is an impressive automobile. Whether is fair or not, wealthy people are influencers in a world where social media is all important (and they were before). Having rich people driving around in battery-powered Mercedes luxo-boats can’t be a bad thing for the EV revolution.

 
Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

