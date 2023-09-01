Oliver Rowland Returns to Lead Nissan Formula E Team Alongside Top Rookie Sacha Fenestraz for Season 10

The Nissan Formula E Team is gearing up for an electrifying Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with an update to its driver lineup featuring the returning Oliver Rowland and the promising rookie Sacha Fenestraz.

“We’re delighted to announce Oliver Rowland and Sacha Fenestraz as the Nissan Formula E Team drivers for Season 10. We’re very happy to welcome Oliver back, we know his talent and experience and we’re sure he will contribute significantly to the future success of the team. He will complete a strong pairing with Sacha, who proved his raw talent since he joined,” Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team, told media at a press conference.

Rowland is replacing Norman Nato for the upcoming season.

A seasoned driver, Rowland rejoins the team after a successful run as a rookie from Seasons 5 to 7. Rowland boasts an impressive track record, securing five pole positions and five podium finishes, including a triumphant victory in Berlin in 2020. Beyond his Formula E accomplishments, Rowland clinched the 2015 Formula Renault 3.5 Series title and secured third place in the 2017 FIA Formula 2 championship.

“I’m really excited, it’s a bit of a homecoming for me, back to the place I started my Formula E journey and somewhere I had a lot of success. The team has been on a great trajectory over the last year, with performances improving. I’m confident Sacha and I will make a strong pairing, he showed incredible speed in his first season. I’m looking forward to getting back to work, ready to go and can’t wait to see what we can do as a team,” Rowland said.

Joining Rowland is top rookie Sacha Fenestraz, who will continue his developmental journey with the Nissan Formula E Team. Fenestraz made a resounding impact in Season 9 as a rookie, demonstrating remarkable adaptability to Formula E machinery. Notably, he secured pole position and recorded the fastest Formula E lap ever at the Cape Town E-Prix, a testament to his swift mastery of the electric racing landscape. Fenestraz also consistently battled at the front of the pack, showcasing his potential as a force to be reckoned with.

“I’m extremely excited to continue my journey with Nissan Formula E Team. I’ll attack this season with a new approach as it will be my second year in the championship, so we’re aiming to hit the ground running immediately!” Fenestraz revealed in a press statement.

Season 10 holds unprecedented promise for Formula E enthusiasts, with an extensive calendar of 17 races scheduled, including the highly anticipated first-ever E-Prix in Japan, set to unfold in Tokyo on March 30, 2024. The stage is set for an exhilarating pre-season testing session in Valencia from Oct. 23-27, followed by the championship’s curtain-raiser in Mexico City on Jan. 13, 2024.

“He [Rowland] will complete a strong pairing with Sacha, who proved his raw talent since he joined… It’s going to be our second year racing as Nissan Formula E Team in the series, we’ve learned a lot already and will look to make more positive steps on our Formula E journey,” Volpe adds.

Fenestraz shares his eagerness to build on his maiden year’s success, expressing his intention to approach the upcoming season with a refined strategy. As he embarks on his second year in the championship, Fenestraz is determined to secure consistent positive results and contribute to the team’s progression.

Nissan’s involvement in Formula E is part of its larger commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050. By electrifying its vehicle offerings and leveraging its racing experience, Nissan aims to accelerate the transition to a sustainable and zero-emission transportation future.

