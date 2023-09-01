Grid Readiness for Heavy-Duty Vehicle Charging

The future of European trucking is electric. But will the EU’s power grids be able to handle the significant extra load coming from a growing electric truck fleet? T&E commissioned a survey among distribution system operators (DSOs) in five EU member states to find out. While some public charging hubs will require grid connections of 30 MW and more, the survey shows that distribution grids must not become a roadblock. However, grid connections require significant lead times. To ensure that connections needing grid reinforcements and/or extensions happen in a timely manner, it is key for all stakeholders to become active today.

All parties involved in the deployment of charging infrastructure (governments, charge point operators (CPOs), transmission and distribution system operators (TSOs/DSOs)) should start planning as soon as possible to ensure both today’s and future charging needs of the battery electric truck are met. This involves:

Analysing the future charging demand and where it will occur;

Creating awareness of grid operators of what this future demand would mean for their grid planning;

Accelerating administrative and permitting procedures;

Break up silo thinking: bring all stakeholders involved together.

The key to a successful and timely uptake of HDV charging infrastructure is to know when and where the demand will occur. A number of countries including Germany, have started to work on roll-out plans that are based on the projected demand. Ambitious CO2-standards for heavy-duty vehicles are thus essential to inform stakeholders about the uptake and the number of zero-emission trucks on EU roads in 2025, 2030, 2035 and beyond.

Originally published by Transport & Environment.

See the study.

