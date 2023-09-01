Formula E Broadens Reach In The US, Confirms Partnerships With CBS, Streaming Deal With Roku

Formula E, the pioneering all-electric FIA World Championship motorsports series, has unveiled broadcast distribution collaborations in the United States, deepening its partnership with CBS Sports and also ushering in a transformative streaming era with Roku, America’s leading TV streaming platform.

Starting in January 2024, Formula E enthusiasts in the US can look forward to an expanded live coverage of races on CBS Television Network, simultaneously streamed on Paramount+. This pivotal development coincides with Roku’s entry into the world of live sports broadcasting, as it becomes the exclusive streaming hub for Formula E races in the US. Audiences can enjoy both live action and on-demand replays of races on Roku’s platform, cementing its status as the go-to destination for Formula E content.

CBS Sports Network will enhance the Formula E experience by broadcasting one highlights program per round, further enriching the accessibility and engagement for fans across the nation.

The significance of these partnerships cannot be understated. As Formula E’s first-ever live sports rights acquisition, Roku’s foray into this domain underscores the surging interest in all-electric motorsport racing within the United States. The 11 races slated for the upcoming ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season will be readily accessible on The Roku Channel, renowned for its ad-supported free streaming service. This seamless viewing experience will be facilitated through Roku’s Sports Experience, effectively bridging the gap between fans and their favorite sport.

Roku’s Sports Experience revolutionizes the way audiences engage with sports content, offering a tailored interface that simplifies the discovery of live, upcoming, and on-demand sports programming. In addition to streaming live races, Roku will present viewers with an extensive Formula E library, including the captivating docu-follow series “Unplugged,” race previews, highlights, replays, and more.

This multi-year broadcast deal materialized after the successful conclusion of the inaugural ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race at Oregon’s Portland International Raceway, which was a sold-out event. The collaboration underscores Formula E’s commitment to expanding its US viewership and enhancing the accessibility of its captivating programming.

“This powerful collaboration with CBS and Roku will significantly amplify Formula E’s audience reach and enhance the discoverability of our programming in the USA,” Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer of Formula E, expressed enthusiasm for the new partnerships in a press release.

David Eilenberg, Head of Content at Roku Media, emphasized the honor of the partnership, affirming Roku’s commitment to delivering unique viewing experiences. He also highlighted the anticipation of introducing Formula E to Roku’s vast audience.

“It’s an honor to partner with Formula E on Roku’s first-ever live sports partnership, making it easier for millions of TV streamers to discover the thrill of Formula E races through the unique integrated viewing experiences only available on Roku. We look forward to working together with Formula E, as well as our longstanding partners at CBS and Paramount+, to drive viewership to this programming and to connect new audiences with the exhilarating world of Formula E,” Roku elaborated.

Billy Stone, in charge of Programming at CBS Sports, echoed the sentiment, acknowledging Formula E’s innovation and excitement. Stone further expressed CBS’s delight in expanding the partnership to broadcast more live races across its network and Paramount+.

As Formula E gears up for Season 10, the new broadcast landscape ushers in a dynamic era, enhancing the accessibility, engagement, and excitement of electric racing for fans across the United States.

