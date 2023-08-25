NCBA Becomes The First Bank In Kenya To Install EV Charging Stations At Its Facilities

NCBA, one of the biggest banks in East Africa, has just launched electric vehicle charging stations at its head office in Upper Hill, Nairobi. The charging stations were launched as part of its broader sustainability drive in line with the bank’s ESG framework under the theme “NCBA Change The Story.” The charging stations at NCBA Centre Upper Hill will be available for their customers and staff to use.

The NCBA Group MD John Gachora, speaking at the event, said NCBA will work with partners to deploy electric vehicle charging stations across the East African region. The new electric vehicle charging stations installed at NCBA Centre, Upper Hill, were installed in partnership with EvChaja. EvChaja already has the widest presence in the Kenyan electric car charging sector. EvChaja has charging stations in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nanyuki, Nakuru, and Kisumu.

It is really great to see that NCBA has committed to deploy electric vehicle charging stations across the region. Consumers have often cited the lack of charging stations as one of the major barriers to adoption of electric vehicles. NCBA has committed to help power electric mobility through a two billion Kenya shilling financing drive. This commitment is a welcome boost for the electric mobility sector in Kenya and the region.

Other initiatives from NCBA that are part of the wider sustainability push include:

Completing a group-wide carbon audit in 2023 and set a >50% reduction target in direct emissions (Scope I & II) by 2030 Align with the 2015 Paris Agreement and reduce financed emissions by 2030 NCBA will embed thorough assessment of climate-related risks in their lending, investment, and financing activities.

NCBA will also minimize its direct impact on the climate and amplify its tree planting program. This will include, among other measures:

Growing ten million trees by 2023 through strategic partnerships with private actors and government Fully eliminate single use plastic and recycle 100% of its waste by 2030 Green the supply chain and transform all of its corporate gifting to be sustainable.

NCBA has also acquired an electric vehicle. It is really great to see big corporations taking a lead in sustainability issues as well as adopting electric vehicles and charging stations. Staff members and customers visiting the bank’s Upper Hill center will see all these developments and this will help raise awareness. Places such as office parks, bank branches, supermarkets, and restaurants where people come and stay for a while during their meetings, shopping, and other outings are perfect places for people to charge their vehicles while they go about their other businesses. The chargers installed by NCBA at NCBA Centre in Upper Hill, Nairobi, are 22kW AC charging stations, which are great for this time of application.

It has been a wonderful week for the Kenya e-mobility sector, as recently the UN’s Resident Coordinator for Kenya received an electric vehicle as the new official vehicle. Great progress from important institutions in the country.

Disclosure: I have some shares in EvChaja. Playing my small bit to help advance electric mobility on the continent.

Images courtesy of NCBA

