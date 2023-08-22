The UN’s Resident Coordinator For Kenya Gets The Hyundai IONIQ 5 As Official Vehicle

As the transition to electric mobility accelerates around the world, several African countries are also making great strides in promoting electric mobility. Several countries, including Rwanda, Mauritius, and Ethiopia, have introduced progressive policies and incentives to help drive the adoption of EVs. Kenya is also working to promote the adoption of electric buses and electric motorcycles. There is a small fleet of electric cars in Kenya, as well as a growing electric car charging network. One of the firms with a presence in most of the major cities and towns in Kenya when it comes to electric vehicle charging stations is EVChaja.

A lot of feedback from Kenyans has been around the lack of electric vehicle charging stations as one of the main barriers to adoption. As several companies are now working to address this, the charging infrastructure ecosystem will start to grow nicely. One of the other ways to promote electric mobility is to have key influential people and organizations adopt electric vehicles. As more people and big organizations adopt EVs and these vehicles start to become more visible on the streets of Nairobi and other areas around Kenya, this will have a billboard effect, a sort of advert on wheels, helping raise awareness.

One of the key organizations that has taken a lead on this in Kenya is the UN. The UN in Kenya has recently announced that a Hyundai IONIQ 5 has joined its fleet. The electric vehicle was recently procured for the UN Resident Coordinator, Dr. Stephen Jackson. By embracing electric transportation, UN Kenya actively promotes clean energy solutions, heralding a reduction in carbon emissions and setting a commendable example.

The UN adds that, “adopting electric vehicles goes beyond merely reducing emissions. It’s a testament to our commitment to paving a sustainable path for future generations, symbolizing Africa’s pioneering role in the global green revolution,” says UN RC Dr. Stephen Jackson. Recently, Kenya’s President William Ruto had the honor of test-driving the new electric vehicle for the UN Resident Coordinator for Kenya at Statehouse Kenya — a testament to Kenya’s commitment to embracing sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions. Last year, President William Ruto’s government reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to transition to 100% clean energy by 2030. Kenya’s grid already has high shares of renewable energy, so electric vehicles will be charging with some very clean electricity.

This is a great example set by the UN in Kenya. I hope more organizations start adding electric vehicles to their fleets. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is available in Kenya through the official dealers, Hyundai Kenya – Caetano. The IONIQ 5 has the vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which is really great to power some loads on road trips or even at home during a power outage. The Hyundai Kona electric car is also available in Kenya from Caetano.

Disclosure: I have shares in EvChaja

Images courtesy of UN Kenya

