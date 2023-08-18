Updates on Coming Tesla Rental Car Program

What is actually going on with a coming Tesla rental car program? Following my report from earlier today (technically, yesterday on the US East Coast), I Googled around a bit and found another Tesla job posting similar to the Texas one but in San Jose, California. The extra useful element of this job posting, however, is that it indicates more clearly what is going on.

The rental car program will be for Tesla Insurance customers who need a car temporarily after a collision.

The California job posting states:

“Lead in the sustaining of the Tesla Rental Program in San Jose, CA:

Support the sustaining of the San Jose rental program launch for Tesla insurance customers. Document and communicate areas of opportunity and process improvements for the greater team Work cross-functionally to help automate the process for a much larger launch Keep the current fleet organized, coordinate detailing, prep & inspection with the local collision team Schedule customers out of the collision center, communicate rental terms, manage the contracts, support billing Tesla insurance directly & lead all communications with customers.”



The key bullet points are the first and the last, both of which indicate this program will be for Tesla insurance customers. Perhaps a broader Tesla rental car program would come about later on, or perhaps this is only planned as a support service for Tesla insurance customers whose cars have been in a collision and need repaired.

It’s also noteworthy that this job posting and the Texas one are in the “Vehicle Service” job category.

One other thing to note here: while we’ve been assuming that this Tesla rental program would be renting Tesla cars to Tesla insurance customers, it is possible this rental program could involve renting other cars to Tesla insurance customers — not Teslas. The language is not entirely precise or clear.

More details about the job openings can be found via the links above. I don’t know what the salary estimate is for the Texas job opening, but the salary range provided for the California one is as follows: “$68,000 – $222,000/annual salary + cash and stock awards + benefits.”

We’ll keep you informed as we learn more about this coming Tesla rental car program for Tesla insurance users.

See our original post on this Tesla rental car program here: Tesla Rental Car Program May Be In Development — Or Not [Updated].

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...