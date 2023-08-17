BREAKING: Tesla Rental Car Program In Development

A former Tesla employee and occasional CleanTechnica contributor, David Havasi, just spotted something and shared it with me. Tesla seems to be developing a rental car program that will first launch in Texas. Here’s the evidence:

First of all, as highlighted by David, Tesla Staff Program Manager for Business Development Melissa Porche Blakely posted “Big things happening…” on LinkedIn. The post links to a job opening for “Program Manager, Business Development.” That seems innocuous and vague enough, but then … under the “What You’ll Do” section, it indicates “Lead in the launch of the Tesla Rental Program in Texas.”

That all seems straightforward, and huge. But that’s all the info we have for now. Tesla is going to launch a rental program in Texas*, and almost certainly far beyond, and it’s now hiring a program manager for that. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more. Please let us know if you spot more, too! You can send tips here: cleantechnica.com/contact/

*The job post could also just mean that the position will be based in Texas, while the rental car program may first launch elsewhere. We’ll see.

