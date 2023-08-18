Lectric EXpedition Takes on a 2600-mile Adventure

Last month, two friends named Anthony and Joey decided to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. It all began in Seattle, Washington, when Anthony got his hands on one of the new, dual-battery Lectric XPedition electric cargo bikes that our own Kyle Field had a chance to review back in April, and really picked up speed when word that he was about to be an uncle reached Anthony a few weeks later. Anthony’s niece was about to arrive in Columbus, Ohio — and I think you can already see where this is going.

“Tony reached out and told us he was planning on riding his XPedition from Seattle to Columbus a few months ago,” explains Christian Dennis, influencer/marketing manager at Lectric bikes. “We loved the idea.”

Crossing the 2600+ miles of terrain between Seattle and Columbus is an objectively absolutely bonkers plan, with Rocky Mountains alone set to put a huge ask on their bodies, bikes, and minds. The plan itself was probably doomed to fail, it didn’t help that Joey didn’t (yet) have an e-bike of his own to join his friend on, and this summer’s blistering heat and wildfire-born air pollution weren’t going to help, either. In other words: this was exactly the kind of awesome adventure I want to write about!

Objectively Bonkers E-bike Adventure

“Tony was already a Lectric owner,” says Dennis. “When we got more details and realized they were really serious about making the ride, we sent another XPedition to Tony’s friend, Joey, to go along with him.”

On day 1 of the ride, Anthony and Joey were loaded up with Lectric gear, including (from Lectric):

Cargo package

Bell (ding!)

Water-resistant pannier bags

Portable electric pump

Orbitor

Mirrors

Cargo straps

Beacon light

Additional chargers (1 ea.)

Additional batteries (2 ea.)

The guys only had a few chargers on hand, and each bike had four batteries (8 total), which, loaded up, gave them about 120-150 miles per day of electrically assisted riding … but, crucially, the guys only had a few chargers on hand, and each bike had four batteries (8 total) to charge. With the bikes loaded up and on a full charge, that gave them about 120-150 miles per day of electrically assisted riding — but it also meant they could “only” charge half their batteries at any given time.

Far from a limitation, however, this was a good thing, since it ensured the pair would have to factor in sufficient rest periods and avoid burning themselves out too early.

The pair made it all across Washington state, through Idaho, and across Montana, before wheel damage during a flat tire change put an end to their trip just outside of Bismarck, North Dakota … a staggering 1200-plus miles from their original starting point!

Still Super Far

“Tony and Joey still have the bikes– they rented a UHaul and drove the Lectrics the rest of the way to Ohio, where they met the niece (yay) and still enjoy riding their e-bikes … and are maybe even slightly threatening to try the trip again next summer.

Maybe.

If they do give it a shot, we’ll be cheering them on. Watch this space!

Photos by @SometimesAnthony, courtesy Lectric Bikes.

