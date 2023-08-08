Hotter July Temps For 81% Of People On Earth, Methane Gas Export Facilities Struggling

People on Earth Sweat Through July

More than four out of every five people on the planet experienced a hotter July because of climate change, a rapid study released Wednesday by Climate Central finds. Researchers used peer-reviewed methodology to assess 4,711 cities and found climate change, mainly caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels, tripled the likelihood it would be hotter on at least one day in 4,019 of them. “By now, we should all be used to individual heat waves being connected to global warming,” Gabriel Vecchi, a Princeton University climate scientist not involved in the study, told the AP. “Unfortunately, this month, as this study elegantly shows, has given the vast majority of people on this planet a taste of global warming’s impact on extreme heat.”

Methane Gas Export Facilities Struggling

In an indication that demand may be less than their developers believed, proposed methane gas export facilities along the Gulf Coast are struggling, or failing, to secure funding and move forward, Nola.com reports. Six of the 14 methane gas export terminals built or planned in Louisiana are struggling to meet deadlines, secure licenses on schedule, and secure necessary funding, while backers of a proposed LNG export facility in Port St. Joe, Florida, also pulled the plug last month. The U.S. is the world’s largest gas exporter and, in addition to the dangerous explosions and pollution foisted upon nearby communities of color, gas exports are raising methane gas prices for customers across the country while also undercutting the Biden administration’s climate goals.

