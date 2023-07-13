Connect with us

Shocking Florida Ocean Temperatures

I reported recently on the world setting heat records three days in a row. It turns out, the first 4 days were record highs.

But I’m not even focusing on the growing heat records here. The story today is the oceans. The oceans are warming even more than the land, and it’s extreme. The headline from the Washington Post: “Florida ocean temperatures at ‘downright shocking’ levels.” There are a few issues here. One is that this extreme ocean heat is exacerbating the Florida heat wave. Another is that the extreme heat could fuel hurricanes, making them bigger and deadlier and costlier than they already are. There are other problems as well.

“The unprecedented ocean warmth around the state — connected to historically warm oceans worldwide — is further intensifying its heat wave and stressing coral reefs, with conditions that could end up strengthening hurricanes,” Dan Stillman writes for the Washington Post. “Much of Florida is seeing its warmest year on record, with temperatures running 3 to 5 degrees above normal. While some locations have been setting records since the beginning of the year, the hottest weather has come with an intense heat dome cooking the Sunshine State in recent weeks. That heat dome has made coastal waters extremely warm, including ‘downright shocking‘ temperatures of 92 to 96 degrees in the Florida Keys, meteorologist and journalist Bob Henson said Sunday in a tweet.”

In fact, it’s so hot that the color scales of some maps don’t have a color for such high temperatures.

You know what they say about Florida: “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.” Well, what this ocean heat wave is doing is creating more humidity. That makes it feel much hotter, and it also holds heat through the night more, which keeps it from cooling down.

More cleantech, please.

Featured image (sea surface temperatures on July 9) courtesy of Brian McNoldy/University of Miami/NASA/MSFC/SPoRT

 
