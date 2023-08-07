Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit To Push More Vehicle Electrification, Infrastructure, Battery Development, & Policy Dialogue

The Philippines was thrust into using electric vehicles in the transportation sector primarily to cut pollution caused by the proliferation of two-stroke motorcycles. As early as 2012, the country had a mass transport electrification program sponsored by the Philippine government and the Asia Development Bank (ADB).

The Philippines’ Department of Transportation (DoTr) estimates about 14,000 electric vehicles (mostly tricycles and bikes) are in the Philippines. It also counts about 400 charging stations. Of that number, only around 80 have the necessary power and connectors for electric cars. These are mostly located in malls, parking garages, and gasoline stations like Unioil and Shell.

Of the 14,000 count, only 1% are electric cars due to cost and market acceptance. Increasing that 1% is one of the aims of the upcoming Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) this October 19 to 21.

Organizing the event is the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP). Meralco, or the Manila Electric Company, the largest private sector electric distribution utility company in the country, is the first of two private sector sponsors. The second one is Nissan Philippines Inc., which holds the biggest market share of EVs in the country. Government support comes from the Department of Energy (DoE). The power firm will also be involved and it owns what is currently the biggest fleet of EVs in the industry.

The event will run under the theme “Plug-In and Accelerate,” with the aim on increasing EV adoption nationwide. This will be the eleventh running of the PEVS, which has been successful in promoting EV use and expansion, and more importantly, leading government policy creation in support of environmental protection and growth in the use of EVs via policy changes in taxes, incentives for infrastructure, promotion of EV use in transport and tourism, and education and training for EV users.

“Through a series of focused panel discussions, we intend to situate the Philippine EV supply chain and exploit existing capabilities of local auto parts, electronics and CIT sectors as well as discuss the incentives program of the government,” EVAP President Edmund Araga said. He also continues to call for public and private sector support to further accelerate EV adoption in the country.

The Philippines has done pretty well in the use and promotion of EVs. As of 2022, the ASEAN Center for Energy lists regional EV count (including hybrid EVs) as about 271,000 units. Based on the report, Thailand leads with 218,000 vehicles, followed by Indonesia’s 25,300. The Philippines comes in third with 14,000. There are 4,300 in Vietnam, 3,600 in Singapore, 3,200 in Laos, then 2,600 in Malaysia and 47 in Cambodia.

Comprehensive Roadmap

The Philippines already has a working law on EVs called the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), aka Republic Act No. 11697. The Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI) was created from the law by the DoE.

The CREVI sees a domestic EV industry with strong export potential and a greater push for EV adoption nationwide.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. released Executive Order No. 12, temporarily removing import duties on completely built-up units of EVs for five years. He said the electrification of transportation should be a collaborative and “whole of nation” approach involving not only the DoTr but also the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

“The 11th PEVS comes following its enactment of E.O. No.12 which is significant in creating a momentum from the national government to support EV growth,” Araga said as he highlighted how the “Plug-In and Accelerate” PEVS summit is bigger to accommodate more exhibitors and facilitate more insightful industry discussions and networking opportunities.

PH Battery Consortium & Other Highlights

“Another development that we are excited about is the establishment of the Philippine Battery Consortium in addressing concerns on battery supplies and costs. That will be launched during the 11th PEVS,” Araga announced.

The 11th EVS will also hold learning sessions on how other countries implement and succeed in developing EV supply chains, electrified ride-hailing, green logistics, electric bus services, and electric taxi fleets — as well as ensuring safety in EV operations and battery manufacturing and servicing.

“We are engaging in collaboration activities with industry players with assistance from our ASEAN neighbors in coming up with an alternative battery component production utilizing indigenous minerals, considering the significant cost contribution of batteries in the overall acquisition cost of EVs,” Araga said.

These include the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry, the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Electric Vehicle Industry Strategy (EVIS), and an Electric Vehicle Market Analysis in Southeast Asia conducted by Frost & Sullivan.

Other discussions covered EV manufacturing development, electrified ride-hailing platforms, and urban logistics presented by companies like Loca and Mober, the experiences of Shenzhen and Jakarta in operating electric bus and taxi fleet services, and a policy dialogue between the ASEAN Center for Energy (ACE) and the ASEAN Federation of EV Associations (AFEVA).

Safety in EV operations and battery manufacturing and servicing are also to be addressed, along with topics such as EV supply bottlenecks and the emergence of a Vietnamese EV brand presented by VinFast. Nissan will have a presentation on EV technology during the launch event.

The 11th PEVS will also recognize personalities and institutions advocating and promoting the adoption of electromobility in the Philippine transportation sector through the conferment of the E-mobility Awards.

