$125 Off Greenworks Electric Lawnmowers — Clean Deals

Seen your neighbors’ electric lawnmowers and ready to make the switch? Greenworks is making it easier with $125 off its 21″ cordless electric lawnmowers — but the long-term benefits of switching to electric could save you much, much more.

Small Engines, Big Emissions

The sound of gas-powered lawnmowers firing to life on a Sunday morning has been a staple in suburban landscapes for decades, but they’ve long been the source of a hidden hazard: uncontrolled exhaust emissions.

Small gas engines emit a cocktail of pollutants, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter far in excess of much more regulated automobiles — and these emissions contribute to local air pollution and smog, exacerbating respiratory issues and even increasing the risk of heart disease. And, while regulations on small engine emissions are starting to gain ground, they’re still way, way behind automotive emissions technology. As a result, the small gas engines used by many of the lawnmowers out there are (largely) unregulated, and that’s a regulatory gap big enough to … well, to get some electric lawnmowers through, at least!

The good news is that cordless electric lawnmowers like the 21″ models that are part of Greenworks’ August sale have gotten a lot better in recent years, benefiting from many of the same Li-ion technology that’s improved the EV experience on two and four wheels — and the Greenworks mowers’ ability to swap batteries in seconds makes it easier than ever for the battery-powered mowers to tackle even bigger suburban landscapes.

The best part? You’ll be able to get out and get done outside of any “quiet hour” laws, thanks to the electric mowers’ nearly silent operation — and the interoperability of the mowers’ 40V 5.0 Ah battery means the same batteries will work with up to 75 Greenworks tools.

Use this link to check out their website, and let us know what you think of these mowers in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...