President Of Kenya William Ruto Inaugurates Roam Park — East Africa’s Largest Electric Motorcycle Assembly Plant

As the transition to electric mobility accelerates around the world, several companies are working hard to ensure that the African continent is not left behind. One of the key focus areas in several African countries has been on the electric motorcycle sector. With millions of internal combustion engine motorcycles already on the road on the continent and some favourable unit economics for switching to electric motorcycles showcased via several pilot projects in various parts of the continent, the attention is now focused on scaling these electrification programmes. The local assembly and manufacturing of these electric motorcycles will be critical to help unlock the full benefits from this transition.

Roam, a Nairobi-based technology company that develops, designs, and deploys electric vehicles tailored for the African continent celebrated a significant milestone earlier today, as the President of Kenya, His Excellency William Ruto, officially inaugurated Roam’s state-of-the-art electric motorcycle assembly plant, Roam Park. Roam says during the inauguration, the president, accompanied by key government officials, explored the expansive facility, marvelling at the local production focus that the assembly line employed, the battery labs, and the company’s commitment to worker safety. Roam Park’s inauguration by His Excellency William Ruto represents a significant milestone not only for the company but also for the nation as a whole. It exemplifies Kenya’s determination to embrace a more sustainable future while fostering technological advancement through investment in the local production of electric mobility solutions and hence economic prosperity of Kenyans.

Overlooking the Nairobi National Park, Roam’s 10,000-square-meter facility is the largest electric motorcycle assembly plant in East Africa, with an annual production capacity of 50,000 units that will be reached in a few years. The facility fulfills the shared vision to revolutionize urban mobility through electric motorcycles, which offer a sustainable transportation solution for motorcycle taxis used in the boda boda and other logistics sectors. As the President concluded the ceremony, he expressed confidence in the facility’s ability to drive innovation and foster economic resilience, “I am proud to inaugurate Roam’s electric motorcycle assembly plant today. This facility showcases Kenya’s potential as a leader in clean transportation solutions in Africa. This initiative aligns perfectly with our national goals to reduce carbon emissions and promote clean energy alternatives. The assembly plant will not only contribute to our environmental goals but also foster economic growth by creating job opportunities and nurturing local talent in the automotive industry.”

Roam is one of the companies leading the transition to sustainable transport on the African continent. Founded in 2017, it became the first company to deliver locally produced electric motorcycles and buses. With 200 employees, Roam is today the leading provider of electric vehicles in Africa and was recently a finalist in the Earthshot Prize.

Roam’s flagship product is the Roam Air electric motorcycle. Here are some specs of the Roam Air:

Peak Torque: 58 Nm

Top Speed: 90 km/h

Acceleration 0–60 km/h: 6.9 sec

Range: 70 km per battery pack, depending on riding behaviour

Battery Capacity: 2 x 3.24 kWh

Payload: 220 kg

Weight: 129 kg single battery, 149 kg dual battery

Other Key Features: Removable dual battery solution Driving modes: Eco, Standard, Power, Sports, Reverse Increased carrying capacity on subframe State-of-the-art software and onboard telemetry Improved screen user interface with better visibility Storage compartment Fleet management functionality



Roam also recently showcased the Roam Air at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Goodwood Festival of Speed is renowned for its celebration of speed, innovation, and automotive excellence. Roam’s participation marks a significant milestone as the only African electric mobility company present at the event, highlighting the remarkable growth and ingenuity of the African automotive industry. Roam exhibited at the festival in collaboration with FutureLab, at the Electric Avenue, a section of the festival that aims to make electric vehicles uniquely accessible to everyone.

