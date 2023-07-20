The Zeekr 001 & Zeekr X Are Coming To Israel

167,217 passenger vehicles were sold in Israel in the overall market from January to June of this year. 28,834 were full battery-electrics, meaning that 17.2% of vehicles sold in the first half of the year were fully electric. In terms of brand market share, Geely was in second place with 4,492 units over the period. That means in the first 6 months of the year, Geely had 15.6% of the BEV market (2.7% in the overall market).

The Zhejiang Geely Holding Group now wants to build on this success. The group is now introducing its Zeekr brand to the Israeli market. The group says the arrival of the Zeekr brand in Israel is one of the important steps as part of its global expansion. Zeekr has signed an agreement with Union Group, a leading auto distributor in Israel, to set up a sales network in the market.

Sales of the Zeekr brand models will start in the fourth quarter of this year. Zeekr will offer the Zeekr 001 and the Zeekr X. The Zeekr 001 is a shooting-brake, and the X is a sport-utility vehicle. Presales of these two models will open in October, with deliveries starting in November.

The Zeekr X has a 64 kWh battery (usable capacity) with a real world range of about 360 km, according to EVDatabase. The rear-wheel drive version has a 200 kW motor and the all-wheel drive version has a total power of 315 kW and a real-world range of 350 km. The Zeekr 001 has a 94 kWh usable battery, giving a real-world range of 530 km. However, a very interesting thing is that the Zeekr 001 in China also has a whopping 140 kWh Qilin battery from CATL and a range rating of 822 km (511 miles).

Zeekr says it will offer a comprehensive ecosystem in Israel, enhancing the overall customer experience with easy online purchasing, seamless charging, and over-the-air updates. As part of the agreement with Union Group, GEO Mobility, a unit of the Union Group, will be responsible for the Zeekr brand sales. GEO Mobility had already been selling Geely Auto’s Geometry C in Israel. The Geometry C was the topselling BEV model in Israel in 2022.

Speaking on the partnership, Zeekr Vice President Mr, Chen Yu said “The global automobile market is in the process of a monumental transition from traditional thermal energy into the era of new energy mobility. ZEEKR undertakes the historical task of being the industry leading premium electric brand in the vision of the Geely Group. As the global new energy vehicle market continues to grow, we are very optimistic regarding the brand’s expansion into Israel, the prospects of this growing vehicle market and the well-established social-economical environment. The official launch of ZEEKR and collaboration with Union Group in Israel marks a key step in our global expansion.”

It is great to see more battery-electric vehicle models being introduced into the Israeli market. This will be very critical to keep the momentum going and to keep feeding a marketing that is now showing significant traction. I’m looking forward to see how the Zeekr models will fare in the Israeli market.

