Electrify Expo Is This Weekend In Washington, DC — Exhibitors Include Tesla, Volvo, VW, Kia, BMW, & More

Electric vehicle expos present the perfect opportunity for more people to see and experience the beautiful world of electric mobility. I have been to several of these events in various parts of the world, including the Smarter Mobility Africa in South Africa, and Fully Charged Live in the United Kingdom. I really loved seeing people get to experience the various vehicles at show, as well as getting more insights directly from the exhibitors.

In the USA, Electrify Expo, the nation’s largest EV festival, is on this weekend (22 & 23 July) and will provide another awesome opportunity for people of all ages to see some of the coolest developments in the world of electric mobility. The Expo is being held in Washington DC at RFK Stadium Festival Grounds. Attendees at Electrify Expo will ride, drive, and demo the world’s leading electric cars and trucks alongside electric motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, and more. This is Electrify Expo’s first and only stop in Washington DC for the 2023 tour season.

“The most effective way to drive EV adoption is by putting people behind the wheel or on the seat of an EV, e-bike, e-scooter, or whatever type of electric vehicle they have their eye on,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO, and founder of Electrify Expo. “Our tour will generate over 200,000 demo rides this year and many of those first time EV shoppers will convert to going electric right at our festival. We are on the front lines of EV adoption and happy to be bringing all-electric fun to DC on July 22-23.”

Organizers of the Expo say Electrify Expo Washington DC will be the second stop for Volvo’s new EX90 fully electric SUV and the first time the vehicle is displayed to the public on the East Coast. The much-anticipated Volkswagen ID.Buzz will also continue on the tour, with its eye-catching old-school VW bus look paired with “new-school fuel.” The Polestar 3 SUV also made its debut at Electrify Expo San Francisco and will make the trip to DC for the first time.

Electric vehicles to look forward to at Electrify Expo Washington DC include:

BMW: i7, iX xDrive50, iX M60, i4 eDrive 35, i4 eDrive 40, i4 M50

Ford: Mach-E, F-150 Lightning

Kia: EV9, EV6, Niro EV, Sportage

Lexus: RZ

Mitsubishi: Outlander PHEV

Polestar: 2, 3

Tesla: Models S, 3, X, Y

Toyota: Prius Prime, Prius, Rav4 Prime, Sequoia Hybrid, Corolla Cross HV, BZ4X

Volvo: EX90, All-electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge; Plug-in Hybrid XC60 Recharge and XC90 Recharge

Volkswagen: ID.Buzz, ID.4

In addition to automakers, Washington DC attendees will experience exciting e-bike, e-scooter, and other micromobility products on two and four wheels from top brands, including:

Bosch

Bulls

Gocycle

LeMond

Riese & Mueller

Shandoka

Tern

and many more

There has been a lot of progress in the electric vehicle space over the past 13 or so years since the early mass production models, such as the first generation Nissan Leaf, were released. There were very few plug-in vehicle models available back then. I’m looking forward to seeing all the exciting new products on show.

Images courtesy of Electrify Expo

