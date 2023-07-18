BYD Launches The BYD Han EV, Tang EV, & Atto 3 In Morocco

BYD introduced three models, the BYD Han EV, Tang EV, and the Atto 3, at a recent Brand Launch Event in Morocco. Together with Auto Nejma, BYD says it is working to accelerate sustainable transportation and electrifying the road ahead in Morocco. BYD has partnered with Auto Nejma, a subsidiary of the Hakam Family Group in Casablanca. Auto Nejma Maroc SA, started in 1963 by the Hakam family, imports and markets vehicles, spare parts, and automotive accessories. Auto Nejma is also the exclusive representative of the Mercedes-Benz passenger and commercial vehicles, SsangYong, and Mahindra brands in Morocco. Auto Nejma’s network includes 5 branches in Casablanca, Marrakech, Rabat, Tangier, and Oujda, and 2 dealers in Agadir and Meknes. It also works with several approved garages in Casablanca, Kénitra, Marrakech, Nador, and Tangier.

BYD showcased the BYD Han EV, Tang EV, and Atto 3 in Morocco. It looks like BYD, through its local partners, will be bringing in fully built vehicles. However, given Morocco’s push to be a leader in Africa’s auto industry, there could be hope that a move to assemble more vehicles in country in the near future could see BYD perhaps enticed to consider also assembling some models in Morocco, I hope. Let’s wait and see.

As a country that drives on the same side as vehicles in China, Morocco gets the chance to have three left-hand drive models from the get-go, including the Tang SUV and the flagship Han Sedan. It’s great to see BYD officially entering another market in Africa. Recently, BYD launched the Atto 3 in South Africa. South Africa, a right-hand drive market, got the right-hand drive Atto 3 and is now excitedly waiting to see which other models that are available in right-hand drive will be made available in the near future. The Atto 3 is available now in several right-hand drive markets, including the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, and Singapore. The BYD Dolphin is another model now available in right-hand drive and is now being introduced to some of these markets.

BYD has been ramping up production of its electric vehicles and expanding its footprint across the globe. I am looking forward to seeing which country in Africa will be announced as the next market for BYD after its latest entry into Morocco.

Morocco’s EV scene is making some good progress. Morocco wants to be a leader in the automotive industry in Africa. The Moroccan automotive industry represented 27.6% of the kingdom’s exports in 2019. Keeping up with key trends in the global automotive industry will ensure that such a key pillar of Morocco’s economy will continue to grow, and also safeguard it from obsolescence. European markets, which are a key target for exports, have set deadlines for the phaseout of ICE (internal combustion engine) cars. Therefore, having a strong EV manufacturing road map has now become even more critical. The transition to electric mobility is happening around the world at a much faster pace than previously thought. Its good to see that several markets in Africa are also moving well towards supporting the introduction of electric mobility.

Images courtesy of BYD

