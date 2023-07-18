Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
Images courtesy of BYD

Cars

BYD Launches The BYD Han EV, Tang EV, & Atto 3 In Morocco

Published

BYD introduced three models, the BYD Han EV, Tang EV, and the Atto 3, at a recent Brand Launch Event in Morocco. Together with Auto Nejma, BYD says it is working to accelerate sustainable transportation and electrifying the road ahead in Morocco. BYD has partnered with Auto Nejma, a subsidiary of the Hakam Family Group in Casablanca. Auto Nejma Maroc SA, started in 1963 by the Hakam family, imports and markets vehicles, spare parts, and automotive accessories. Auto Nejma is also the exclusive representative of the Mercedes-Benz passenger and commercial vehicles, SsangYong, and Mahindra brands in Morocco. Auto Nejma’s network includes 5 branches in Casablanca, Marrakech, Rabat, Tangier, and Oujda, and 2 dealers in Agadir and Meknes. It also works with several approved garages in Casablanca, Kénitra, Marrakech, Nador, and Tangier.

BYD showcased the BYD Han EV, Tang EV, and Atto 3 in Morocco. It looks like BYD, through its local partners, will be bringing in fully built vehicles. However, given Morocco’s push to be a leader in Africa’s auto industry, there could be hope that a move to assemble more vehicles in country in the near future could see BYD perhaps enticed to consider also assembling some models in Morocco, I hope. Let’s wait and see.

As a country that drives on the same side as vehicles in China, Morocco gets the chance to have three left-hand drive models from the get-go, including the Tang SUV and the flagship Han Sedan. It’s great to see BYD officially entering another market in Africa. Recently, BYD launched the Atto 3 in South Africa. South Africa, a right-hand drive market, got the right-hand drive Atto 3 and is now excitedly waiting to see which other models that are available in right-hand drive will be made available in the near future. The Atto 3 is available now in several right-hand drive markets, including the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, and Singapore. The BYD Dolphin is another model now available in right-hand drive and is now being introduced to some of these markets.

BYD has been ramping up production of its electric vehicles and expanding its footprint across the globe. I am looking forward to seeing which country in Africa will be announced as the next market for BYD after its latest entry into Morocco.

Morocco’s EV scene is making some good progress. Morocco wants to be a leader in the automotive industry in Africa. The Moroccan automotive industry represented 27.6% of the kingdom’s exports in 2019. Keeping up with key trends in the global automotive industry will ensure that such a key pillar of Morocco’s economy will continue to grow, and also safeguard it from obsolescence. European markets, which are a key target for exports, have set deadlines for the phaseout of ICE (internal combustion engine) cars. Therefore, having a strong EV manufacturing road map has now become even more critical. The transition to electric mobility is happening around the world at a much faster pace than previously thought. Its good to see that several markets in Africa are also moving well towards supporting the introduction of electric mobility.

 

Images courtesy of BYD

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era:

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

DALL·E generated image of an electric suv with panda bear driving on the roads of Paris, digital art DALL·E generated image of an electric suv with panda bear driving on the roads of Paris, digital art

Cars

6-Year Retrospective On Chinese Electric Cars. How Did I Do?

Six years ago I said, "6 Of 10 Big Electric Car Companies Are In China." What has changed since then?

4 hours ago
BYD Seagull BYD Seagull

Batteries

BYD Battery News — $1 Billion Factory In India, Sodium-Ion Batteries In China

BYD is expanding its operations worldwide, including a new factory in India. How much longer before it targets the US market?

3 days ago
Audi A6 Avant e-tron Audi A6 Avant e-tron

Cars

Audi Plans To Buy An EV Platform From Chinese Rival

Several news reports indicate that Audi may purchase an electric car platform from a Chinese competitor for its next China offerings.

6 days ago

Cars

Tesla & Chinese EV Producers Have Reportedly Signed A Price War Truce

Electric vehicle price cuts in recent months, or perhaps the past year we could say, have been superb for customers. But they’ve apparently been...

July 10, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.