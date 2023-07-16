One Electric Launches 3 EV Models For B2B Market In India & 10 Countries In Asia, Europe, & Africa

One Electric recently announced the launch of two electric motorcycles and one electric scooter model which are completely designed, developed, and made in India, with design patents pending. The company claims to be the first to develop and launch multiple indigenous electric two-wheel models in India. The focus for the new electric motorcycles will be for bike taxis, last-mile deliveries, and affordable city commuter segments.

These three models will be sold in volume for India and African markets, while the company is starting its initial market research & testing in Southeast Asia, Americas, and Europe.

“Along with these three models, we are also coming out with a low speed model for short distance deliveries under 5 km, priced under Rs 39,000/- with an 80 km range and 25 kmph top speed. Customers and B2B companies from around the world can now register their interest on our website.”

“Based on our market data, our products are suitable for other international markets as is, or with drive train modifications,” shares Gaurav Uppal, CEO of One Electric. “For example, in Europe where the speed is limited to under 60 kmph in central parts of major cities, our XR model is ideal for last-mile delivery operations. However, for the Southeast Asian markets, we will require our bigger powertrain to be integrated on this same platform with top speed of 80 kmph. Furthermore, our V2 and Sport models are also a good option for Americas and Europe.”

Abhijeet Shah, COO of One Electric, adds, “For USA and Europe we are also working on a bigger motor power options of up to 10 kWh, to provide 65 miles per hour continuous speed option. However, we plan our major focus on drive trains under 5 kW power, and the 10 kW will see limited push.”

The company’s flagship electric motorcycle, the KRIDN, is already in B2B operations in India and multiple countries in Africa. With the addition of the XR model and a low-speed model, the company’s B2B portfolio is expanding to cover lower priced segments as well.

Gaurav Uppal further shares, “We are planning to work with select B2B partners in India for our commercial operations and also have very selected dealers for the consumer segment in the coming year. For our global operations we are in process of finding suitable partners who share similar core values to represent us in different countries.”

“These four models complete our portfolio to cover large market segments across the globe and now our focus is to build the highest quality products and scale operations. This is in line with our vision of becoming a global player by 2025,” says Abhijeet.

India is one of the leading markets for electric motorcycles. The market has been growing steadily over the years. It appears that the time is now right for these kinds of companies from India to lead the charge to electricity and the electric motorcycle sector in other parts of the world as well, leveraging their experience in India, their technical knowledge, and skilled personal. They have now grown to be able to not only meet growing demand in India but also start exports in significant volumes.

Images courtesy of One Electric

